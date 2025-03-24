Rangers return to league action this week with a tricky trip to Dens Park to face Dundee aiming to maintain their strong recent form under interim head coach Barry Ferguson,

Back-to-back successes against Celtic and Fenerbahce before the international break will certainly have done him no harm in his hopes of landing the Ibrox job on a full-time basis, though he faces tough competition from a number experienced managers.

Despite being 13 points behind Celtic at the top of Scottish Premiership, the former Ibrox captain’s remit of ‘restoring pride’ to Rangers has already began in earnest following a series of improved performances under his short tenure. But will the positive early signs of progress under Ferguson result in him landing the job on a permanent basis in the summer?

He is certainly on the list of favourites, though bookies also believe former Chelsea, Dortmund and AC Milan bosses will be amongst the list of names the Rangers board are considering as their next manager.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager*,

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Liam Rosenior - 20/1 Currently the head coach of French outfit Strasbourg, could the English coach be tempted by the lure of Ibrox?

Issame Charai - 20/1 The Rangers assistant boss is an outside favourite to get the top job in the summer.

Marco Rose - 20/1 Currently the head coach of RB Leipzig, Rose has been mentioned as part of the rumoured takeover interest from the 49ers.

Kjetil Knutsen - 20/1 Often linked to numerous top jobs due to his outstanding work at Bodo/Glimt, he is another outside bet for the Ibrox top job.