3 . Lorenzo Amoruso

Known more affectionally as 'Amo', the big Italian defender was another played adored on the Ibrox terraces. Played over 150 times for the club after they beat off competition from Manchester United to sign him in 1997. Went on to become a Rangers icon despite missing most of his debut season with an Achilles tendon injury. Won three Scottish titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups. Amoruso is now more often seen as a commentator on Serie A football back in his homeland, but often revisits Glasgow to do talk-ins with Rangers fans. Another player added to the club's Hall of Fame in 2010. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images