The supporter was in Turkey to watch a Europa League match tonight

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rangers supporter has died in a road accident in Istanbul ahead of the club’s match in the Turkish city.

The club said it is “devastated” to have learned of the death, which happened overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers play Fenerbahce in a Europa League tie on Thursday night.

A statement on the Rangers website said: “Rangers FC is devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce is due to host Rangers in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday. | PA

“The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenerbahce extended “deepest condolences” to Rangers FC and the Rangers community.

The club said: “We are deeply saddened to receive the heartbreaking news that a Rangers FC supporter, who travelled to Istanbul to support his team in the first leg of the Uefa Europa League round of 16 against our club Fenerbahce, has tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community.”