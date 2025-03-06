Rangers 'devastated' as supporter dies in Turkey before Europa League match
A Rangers supporter has died in a road accident in Istanbul ahead of the club’s match in the Turkish city.
The club said it is “devastated” to have learned of the death, which happened overnight.
Rangers play Fenerbahce in a Europa League tie on Thursday night.
A statement on the Rangers website said: “Rangers FC is devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.
“The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.”
Fenerbahce extended “deepest condolences” to Rangers FC and the Rangers community.
The club said: “We are deeply saddened to receive the heartbreaking news that a Rangers FC supporter, who travelled to Istanbul to support his team in the first leg of the Uefa Europa League round of 16 against our club Fenerbahce, has tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.
“Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community.”
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are aware of the death of a British man in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities.”
