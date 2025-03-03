Fenerbahce vs Rangers injury news: 12 out as Barry Ferguson handed much needed Europa League boost

Rangers will aim to bounce back from another disappointing weekend as they head to Istanbul to face Fenerbahce in the first-leg Europa League last 16 at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday (kick off: 5.45pm).
Interim head coach Barry Ferguson was left frustrated after his side were unable to build on an encouraging comeback win over Kilmarnock in midweek, falling to their third straight home defeat against Motherwell on Saturday, with the Fir Park outfit running out deserved 2-1 winners at Ibrox.
In a strange quirk of fate though, Rangers have found salvation in the Europa League this term, losing just two of their eight games in the League Phase and qualifying automatically for the knockout stage of the competition by finishing in the top eight of the table.
Things have been a little different for their hosts Fenerbahce in Europe, with Jose Mourinho’s side scrapping into the last 16 via a playoff win over Anderlecht after finishing in 24th position in the Europa League table. However, an unbeaten run of 18 games in all competitions mean the Turkish giants will be the favourites heading into the clash.
Ahead of the game at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news: