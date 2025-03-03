Rangers interim Barry Ferguson will take his side to Istanbul to face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday. Cr: SNS Group.Rangers interim Barry Ferguson will take his side to Istanbul to face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday. Cr: SNS Group.
Fenerbahce vs Rangers injury news: 12 out as Barry Ferguson handed much needed Europa League boost

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Fenerbahce v Rangers in the Europa League last 16 at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday.

Rangers will aim to bounce back from another disappointing weekend as they head to Istanbul to face Fenerbahce in the first-leg Europa League last 16 at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday (kick off: 5.45pm).

Interim head coach Barry Ferguson was left frustrated after his side were unable to build on an encouraging comeback win over Kilmarnock in midweek, falling to their third straight home defeat against Motherwell on Saturday, with the Fir Park outfit running out deserved 2-1 winners at Ibrox.

In a strange quirk of fate though, Rangers have found salvation in the Europa League this term, losing just two of their eight games in the League Phase and qualifying automatically for the knockout stage of the competition by finishing in the top eight of the table.

Things have been a little different for their hosts Fenerbahce in Europe, with Jose Mourinho’s side scrapping into the last 16 via a playoff win over Anderlecht after finishing in 24th position in the Europa League table. However, an unbeaten run of 18 games in all competitions mean the Turkish giants will be the favourites heading into the clash.

Ahead of the game at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, The Scotsman brings you all the early team news:

The ex-Aston Villa star is unavailable for selection due to a knee injury. Won't return until later this month.

1. Diego Carlos - Fenerbahce - OUT

The ex-Aston Villa star is unavailable for selection due to a knee injury. Won't return until later this month. | Getty Images

The young Rangers defender was included in the Europa League squad for the knockout stages, but has been allowed to join Queen's Park on an emergency loan, so will not be involved in the Ibrox first team for the foreseeable future.

2. Leon King - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The young Rangers defender was included in the Europa League squad for the knockout stages, but has been allowed to join Queen's Park on an emergency loan, so will not be involved in the Ibrox first team for the foreseeable future. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Nigerian full-back is one of several players set to be out until late March due to a thigh problem, but is suspended for the first-leg anyway after picking up too many bookings in the League Phase of the competition.

3. Bright Osayi-Samuel - Fenerbahce - SUSPENDED

The Nigerian full-back is one of several players set to be out until late March due to a thigh problem, but is suspended for the first-leg anyway after picking up too many bookings in the League Phase of the competition. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Photo: Getty Images

The ex-Manchester United midfielder will miss the first leg through suspension, after picking up too many bookings in the League Phase of the competition.

4. Fred - Fenerbahce - SUSPENDED

The ex-Manchester United midfielder will miss the first leg through suspension, after picking up too many bookings in the League Phase of the competition. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

