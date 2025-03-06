What channel is Fenerbahce v Rangers? TV and live stream plus team news for Europa League clash
Rangers recommence their Europa League campaign under an interim management team on Thursday with a trip to Turkey to face Fenerbahce in the first leg of their last 16 clash.
The Ibrox side booked their place in the knockout stages after finishing eighth in the 36-team table with 14 points after wins over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise, draws with Tottenham and Olympiacos and defeats to Lyon and Manchester United.
Philippe Clement was in charge for those fixtures, however, poor domestic form resulted in the Belgian being sacked last week, meaning it will be Barry Ferguson and his new coaching team featuring Neil McCann and Billy Dodds who line up against Jose Mourinho’s side at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.
The former Gers captain takes charge of the Light Blues for only the third time after overseeing a 4-2 win over Kilmarnock and a 2-1 home defeat by Motherwell. It will be Ferguson’s first European game in the dugout with his only previous coaching experience coming in the Scottish lower leagues with Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa.
Fenerbahce v Rangers match details
The Europa League last 16 first leg tie takes place at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Kick-off is 5.45pm.
Fenerbahce v Rangers TV channel
The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 5pm.
Fenerbahce v Rangers live stream
TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live on the discovery+ website here or through the discovery+ app.
Fenerbahce v Rangers team news
Rangers are hopeful that defenders John Souttar and Leon Balogun will be available for selection, providing they have no adverse reaction to Wednesday’s training session.
Spanish official Alejandro Hernández is the match referee with countryman Cesar Soto Grado on VAR duty.
Fenerbahce 13/20, Draw 10/3, Rangers 9/2 - via oddschecker.com.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.