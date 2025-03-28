Rangers will aim to make it six successive wins on the road as they head to Dens Park to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick off: 5.30pm).

Boosted by their last gasp 3-2 win over rivals Celtic before the international break, Barry Ferguson will look to shake the Gers’ recent Dens Park hoodoo which has saw them fail to win on either of their last two visits. Dundee boss Tony Docherty will be hoping to build on his own derby victory though, following the 4-2 win over Dundee United a fortnight ago.

Their third meeting of the season, Rangers last visit to Dundee came as recently as January, when Vaclav Cerny salvaged a draw for the away side, after Oluwaseun Adewumi’s early opener.

The visiting Gers are also slowly but surely getting back to full strength themselves, with the likes of Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling both returning to the starting XI prior to the international break, Ferguson may have to rotate as he looks to keep his side fresh ahead of their upcoming fixtures against Hibs and Atheltic Bilbao

Ahead of the game at Dens Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee - OUT The forward is expected to miss the visit of Rangers with a knee injury.

Oscar Cortes - Rangers - OUT Still on the treatment table, the forward is likely to miss out on the trip to Dens Park with injury, like he has done for the majority of the campaign.

Antonio Portales - Dundee - OUT A calf problem is troubling the Mexican centre-back, making him almost certainly unavailable for the weekend clash against the Gers.