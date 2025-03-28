Both managers have injury concerns ahead of the game between Dundee and Rangers this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.Both managers have injury concerns ahead of the game between Dundee and Rangers this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group.
Both managers have injury concerns ahead of the game between Dundee and Rangers this Saturday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Dundee v Rangers injury news: 6 out and 3 doubts as 22 y/o midfielder a potential absentee at Dens Park

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:41 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Dundee v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Dens Park on Saturday.

Rangers will aim to make it six successive wins on the road as they head to Dens Park to face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick off: 5.30pm).

Boosted by their last gasp 3-2 win over rivals Celtic before the international break, Barry Ferguson will look to shake the Gers’ recent Dens Park hoodoo which has saw them fail to win on either of their last two visits. Dundee boss Tony Docherty will be hoping to build on his own derby victory though, following the 4-2 win over Dundee United a fortnight ago.

Their third meeting of the season, Rangers last visit to Dundee came as recently as January, when Vaclav Cerny salvaged a draw for the away side, after Oluwaseun Adewumi’s early opener.

The visiting Gers are also slowly but surely getting back to full strength themselves, with the likes of Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling both returning to the starting XI prior to the international break, Ferguson may have to rotate as he looks to keep his side fresh ahead of their upcoming fixtures against Hibs and Atheltic Bilbao

Ahead of the game at Dens Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

The forward is expected to miss the visit of Rangers with a knee injury.

1. Seb Palmer-Houlden - Dundee - OUT

The forward is expected to miss the visit of Rangers with a knee injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Still on the treatment table, the forward is likely to miss out on the trip to Dens Park with injury, like he has done for the majority of the campaign.

2. Oscar Cortes - Rangers - OUT

Still on the treatment table, the forward is likely to miss out on the trip to Dens Park with injury, like he has done for the majority of the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
A calf problem is troubling the Mexican centre-back, making him almost certainly unavailable for the weekend clash against the Gers.

3. Antonio Portales - Dundee - OUT

A calf problem is troubling the Mexican centre-back, making him almost certainly unavailable for the weekend clash against the Gers. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The former Liverpool youngster has handed Tony Docherty a big boost after returning to training this week. The France U/20 international has been out of action since December after injuring an ankle at St Mirren, but could return for this weekend's game.

4. Billy Koumetio - Dundee - AVAILABLE

The former Liverpool youngster has handed Tony Docherty a big boost after returning to training this week. The France U/20 international has been out of action since December after injuring an ankle at St Mirren, but could return for this weekend's game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice