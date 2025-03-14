Celtic and Rangers will meet for the third time in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as the latest chapter in one of the world’s most fiercest rivalries takes place at Celtic Park on Sunday (kick off: 12.30pm).

Both sides will head into the game in positive mood, after Barry Ferguson led his side to pulsating penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, while Celtic’s 2-0 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup last weekend puts them on course for a memorable domestic treble.

Their first meeting since Rangers 3-0 victory at Ibrox in January, Brendan Rodgers’ team will be aiming for revenge against their bitter rivals on home soil, and he will have almost a whole squad to choose from. Both James Forrest and Liam Scales are edging closer to a return, though Rodgers is sweating on the fitness of captain Callum McGregor, who has a calf problem.

The visiting Gers are also slowly but surely getting back to full strength themselves, with the likes of John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling returning to the squad in recent weeks. After a draining 120 minutes on Thursday though, Ferguson may have to rotate as he looks to keep his side fresh.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all all the latest team news:

Rafael Fernandes - Rangers - AVAILABLE Ineligible for the Europa League game with Fenerbahce in midweek, the on-loan defender is available for selection for the Old Firm derby.

Liam Scales - Celtic - EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE Missed last week's game with Hibs due to a facial injury, but is expected to be fit for Sunday's crucial clash.

James Forrest - Celtic - DOUBT The experienced Celtic winger picked up a foot injury December during the Premier Sports Cup against Rangers. He is back in training, but this weekend may come to soon for him.

Oscar Cortes - Rangers - OUT The forward is still out with an injury that he picked up in January. Has been out for most of the season with various injuries, and won't be ready to return against Celtic.