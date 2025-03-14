Rangers are through to the last eight of the Europa League after a dramatic night at Ibrox saw them beat Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce 3-2 on penalties.

Heading into the game with a two goal advantage after last week’s 3-1 win in Istanbul, the Turkish giants were able to reduce the deficit on the stroke of half-time via a stunning strike from Sebastian Szymański, and they were level in the tie on 73 minutes when the Polish striker grabbed his second in front of the raucous Fener away end.

Extra time would see both sides have opportunities to win the game, but it was Jack Butland who was the hero of the night, saving penalties from Dusan Tadic and Fred, before Mert Hakan Yandaş blasted his penalty over the bar to send the Gers through 3-2 on penalties.

Did you enjoy the game? We pick out some of the best images from a fantastic game at Ibrox. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1 . Tribute Fenerbahce fans hold up a flag in memory of Rangers fan Christopher Potter | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Matchwinner Rangers' Jack Butland celebrates with Cyriel Dessers (L) and Mohamed Diomande (R). | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Tifo Rangers fans unveil a tifo prior to the game. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales