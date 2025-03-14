Here are some of the best photos from Rangers encapsulating penalty shoot over win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 16. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
21 of the best photos from Rangers dramatic win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 16 at Ibrox - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 14th Mar 2025, 07:52 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 07:57 BST

Rangers are through the last eight of the Europa League after a penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

Rangers are through to the last eight of the Europa League after a dramatic night at Ibrox saw them beat Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce 3-2 on penalties.

Heading into the game with a two goal advantage after last week’s 3-1 win in Istanbul, the Turkish giants were able to reduce the deficit on the stroke of half-time via a stunning strike from Sebastian Szymański, and they were level in the tie on 73 minutes when the Polish striker grabbed his second in front of the raucous Fener away end.

Extra time would see both sides have opportunities to win the game, but it was Jack Butland who was the hero of the night, saving penalties from Dusan Tadic and Fred, before Mert Hakan Yandaş blasted his penalty over the bar to send the Gers through 3-2 on penalties.

Did you enjoy the game? We pick out some of the best images from a fantastic game at Ibrox. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Fenerbahce fans hold up a flag in memory of Rangers fan Christopher Potter

1. Tribute

Fenerbahce fans hold up a flag in memory of Rangers fan Christopher Potter | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Rangers' Jack Butland celebrates with Cyriel Dessers (L) and Mohamed Diomande (R).

2. Matchwinner

Rangers' Jack Butland celebrates with Cyriel Dessers (L) and Mohamed Diomande (R). | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Rangers fans unveil a tifo prior to the game.

3. Tifo

Rangers fans unveil a tifo prior to the game. | PA Photo: PA

Rangers fans pay tribute to fan Christopher Potter, who passed away during last week's first leg tie with Fenerbahce in Istanbul

4. Tribute for a friend

Rangers fans pay tribute to fan Christopher Potter, who passed away during last week's first leg tie with Fenerbahce in Istanbul | PA Photo: PA

