Rangers reaction: Barry Ferguson's 'wee nightcap', the player he looked in eyes and Celtic concern

Interim boss so proud as Rangers reach Europa League quarter-finals

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Barry Ferguson has hailed the character and composure of his side after they prevailed in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout having allowed Fenerbahce to claw back a two-goal first leg deficit.

It was set up to be a night of utter anguish for the hosts amid incredible football drama at Ibrox. Sebastian Szymanski scored on the stroke of half time and then added a second after 72 minutes to force extra time as Rangers flirted with an ignominious exit from the Europa League having seemingly done the hard part in Istanbul, where they won 3-1 last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jose Mourinho warned them that it wasn’t done and so it proved, with most people expecting Fenerbahce to finish off the hosts in extra-time.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson hugs John Souttar. | SNS Group

No further goals were scored, however, and Rangers prevailed 3-2 on penalties after Fenerbahce substitute Mert Hakan Yandaz blazed his side’s fifth kick over the bar. Dusan Tadic and Fred had already failed to score for the Turks, with Jack Butland saving from both players, brilliantly in the case of the Brazilian’s effort.

James Tavernier, Vaclav Cerny and Tom Lawrence all scored for Rangers. Ianis Hagi saw his attempt tipped onto the post by Irfan Can Egribayat. Rangers will now play Athletic Bilbao in the quarter finals. “I’m not even thinking about that,” said Barry Ferguson.

The interim manager ran onto the pitch at the end and jumped on Butland’s shoulders. “As soon as I ran on the park and tried to jump on Jack, I was just concerned about Sunday (v Celtic) and who's going to be walking through the training centre in half-decent condition. That's all I'm thinking about just now. We'll take care of that situation (the quarter-finals) after we play a few games before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important thing for me was, I spoke to the staff, I spoke to the players, was just to make sure that we get into the last eight. Because it gets a couple of pounds to the club, but also it gives my group of players the chance to go and showcase their talents against really top opposition.”

“I actually thought we played well, if I'm being honest with you. Just watching it back there, the two goals we can do better. But one thing I've got to say about my group of players – and it’s something that's been labelled against them - is they showed character.

“It's easy to go and feel sorry for yourself, but they kept going and took it into extra time. And obviously you get into the penalty situation and I thought we handled that very well, Jack making some brilliant saves, Ianis is a bit disappointed about missing his penalty, but listen, that’s part of football. The main objective was to get this club into the last eight, and that’s what we have done.”

Ferguson was particularly delighted for Butland, who made two penalty stops. “I’ve known him since he was a young boy,” he said. “He was at Birmingham when I was there. I could see the potential and how good he was going to be. He's come up here and he's taken a bit of flak. Unfairly at times, I think. But showed his qualities tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson also praised his skipper, Tavernier, for pulling his players through such a punishing 120 minutes and then setting Rangers on their way with the first successful spot kick after Tadic had seen his effort blocked by Butland.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson celebrates with James Tavernier in front of the fans. | SNS Group

“He's been immense since I've come in,” he said. “There's a lot of clamour to change (the skipper) when I came in. There was no way I was changing him after I spoke to him. On the Monday night, when everything was agreed by myself to come in, I looked him in the eyes. I knew he was the guy to lead this club when I was in charge. Obviously I'm going to be in charge for three months. And I think since I took over, he's been a leader. And you've seen that tonight. He was driving his players on, his teammates on. And that's what I want to see from a captain. But he’s certainly been captain material since I have been in the job.”

Ferguson played down what it meant for him personally. “I just want to go home, have a wee nightcap and then wake up and when my eyes focus, start thinking about Sunday. I am not even thinking about the next game v Bilbao.