Celtic host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will go 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this weekend if they can defeat fierce rivals Rangers at Celtic Park on Sunday (kick off: 12.30pm).

On course for a domestic treble, Brendan Rodgers’ side progressed to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last weekend after beating in-form Hibs 2-0 at Celtic Park last week thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah. With a semi-final spot now booked, the Hoops return to league action as Rangers make the short trip across the city for the fourth Old Firm derby of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already 16 points ahead of their near neighbours, Rodgers’ side have all but confirmed the 55th league title in their illustrious history regardless of Sunday’s result. While the Celtic boss will continue to insist the job isn’t over, supporters are starting to wonder the exact date a fourth successive title could be officially confirmed.

Celtic’s record of 24 wins, three draws and just two defeats has them on 75 points after 29 matches, meaning they are just 18 points - or six wins - away from matching last season’s points total with nine league games left to go.

Here is when Celtic could mathematically win the league title, and the total points required ahead of Sunday’s game against Rangers.

Celtic are in search of another domestic treble. | SNS Group

How many points do Celtic need to win the title?

While it is extremely unlikely, it is still mathematically possible for Rangers to catch Celtic at the top of the league table with nine games and 27 points still to play for. Rangers currently have 59 points and can still attain a total of 86 points if they win every game from now until the end of the season - including Sunday’s game with Celtic. Should Rangers lose the game on Sunday, they can only obtain a maximum of 84 points. So, the answer to this will very much be dependant on the result at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United and the rest of the Scottish Premiership are mathematically no longer able to catch Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

When can Celtic officially be confirmed as champions?

As one of only two teams to defeat Celtic this season, the game is by no means a foregone conclusion. However, Celtic are likely to confirm themselves as league champions in each of the following scenarios.

Should Celtic beat Rangers: In this scenario, Celtic would move onto 78 points with eight games left, while second-placed Rangers would remain on 59 points.

This result would mean the maximum points Rangers could gain would be 83 points, therefore Celtic would need another six points to mathematically confirm themselves as champions. Should Celtic win the Old Firm derby, and then defeat Hearts at Celtic Park in the following league game, they would confirm themselves as champions with a win away to St Johnstone on April 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, should Rangers lose away to Dundee on March 29, they maximum amount of points they could gain would be 80, meaning Celtic could confirm themselves as champions by beating Hearts on the same weekend, claiming the title on home soil.

Should Celtic and Rangers draw: In this scenario, Celtic would move onto 76 points with eight games left, while second-placed Rangers would move onto 60 points. This result would mean the maximum points Rangers could gain would be 84 points, therefore Celtic would need another eight points from their final eight games to mathematically confirm themselves as champions.

The simplest way to look at this scenario is that if the Old Firm derby ends in a draw, wins over Hearts (H) and St Johnstone (A) after the international break would give Celtic the chance to seal the title with a win over Kilmarnock (H) on April 12, assuming Rangers win their games against Dundee (A) on March 29 and Hibs (H) on April 6.

Alternatively, if Celtic beat Hearts on March 29 and Rangers lose to both Dundee and Hibs, they would be confirmed as champions on April 5 without kicking a ball, before taking on St Johnstone (A) on April 6. Should Rangers draw against one of Dundee and Hibs, and lose the other game, Celtic would need need to win away to St Johnstone to mathematically confirm their status as champions due to goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Celtic lose to Rangers: In this scenario, Celtic would stay on 75 points with eight games left, while second-placed Rangers would move on 62 points. This result would mean the maximum points Rangers could gain would be 86 points, therefore Celtic would need another 11 points from their final eight games to mathematically confirm themselves as champions.

Should they lose to Rangers for the second game in succession, wins over Hearts (H), St Johnstone (A) and Kilmarnock (H) would allow them to wrap up the title with a win against whoever they play in the first game of the split on the weekend of April 26/27, assuming Rangers win their games against Dundee (A) on March 29, Hibs (H) on April 6 and Aberdeen (A) on April 12.