The first silverware of the Scottish season is up for grabs this weekend as Celtic and Rangers renew their rivalry in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Scheduled to kick-off at 3.30pm, Celtic will enter the game as favourites to win after their unbeaten start to the domestic season, though Rangers will hope to retain their trophy and enact revenge on their Glasgow rivals following their 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Premiership in September.

With both teams in European action this week, both Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement have been left sweating on the fitness of some of their key players ahead of the big game, with one Celtic fitness already a doubt ahead of the game.

The second Old Firm derby of the season will be one of the most highly-anticipated of the season so far, and The Scotsman has all the early injury news ahead of clash:

1 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT The on loan Dutch defender is expected to be out for a number of months with a serious knee injury. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT The Norwegian has only made three brief cameos from the bench this season and is currently out until after Christmas with a calf injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - AVAILABLE The versatile defender missed the 6-0 win over Kilmarnock with a trapped nerve but returned in Sunday's win over Ross County. Expected to be available for selection. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Rabbi Matondo - Rangers - DOUBT Has not been seen since getting injured in the last Old Firm game in September and is now well past his expected return date. Won't feature in the midweek Europa League tie vs Tottenham Hostpur as he isn't eligible for selection, but will hope to be able to return to the bench for Sunday's mammoth clash. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales