All eyes will be on Ibrox Stadium as Rangers host a Tottenham Hotspur side managed by a familiar foe in an eagerly anticipated Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Battle of Britain showdown will see ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou pitch up at the home of his former arch-rivals for the first time since departing Scottish football for the bright lights of the Premier League 18 months ago.

Postecoglou enjoyed a glittering two-year tenure at Celtic where he won five trophies and sealed victory in six out of 11 Old Firm matches, including in the 2023 League Cup final. However, he returns to Glasgow under pressure following a run of one win in seven matches, which has seen Spurs slump to 11th in the Premier League amid a frustrating spell of up-and-down form.

Discontent is beginning to grow among an impatient fanbase and Postecoglou clashed with a minority of Tottenham fans at Bournemouth last Thursday after abuse was hurled at the Australian. Another poor result at Ibrox and the pressure will intensify.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers, meanwhile, have enjoyed an upturn in form of late with a run of four consecutive victories, scoring 14 goals, although the general mood around the club remains strained due to an 11-point deficit behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Only goal difference separates the two teams in the Europa League table with both Rangers and Spurson 10 points after five games with the Scottish side ahead of their Premier League opponents after a 4-1 victory at Nice a fortnight ago.

Rangers and Spurs have only met once before competitively, which came in the first round of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. Spurs won both legs 5-2 and 3-2 before going on to lift the trophy, becoming the first English club to win European silverware.

Rangers v Tottenham match details

The Europa League fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v Tottenham TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Rangers v Tottenham live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Rangers v Tottenham team news

Philippe Clement will be forced into at least two changes from Rangers' weekend win over Ross County as Danilo and Ianis Hagi are not registered in the Europa League squad. Tom Lawrence remains out and while Rabbi Matondo is training he is not fit enough to be in the squad. Oscar Cortes is getting closer to playing some minutes and could feature off the bench.

Tottenham will be without several players due to injury including Guglielmo Vicario, Mikey Moore, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Cristian Romero, but captain Son Heung-min is set to feature along with England forward Dominic Solanke while Rodrigo Bentancur returns from a domestic suspension.

Swiss referee Sandro Schärer will take charge with fellow countryman Fedayi San on VAR duty.