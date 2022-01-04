Andreas Skov Olsen: Why Rangers target 'ticks all the boxes' as Danish star given seal of approval from Ibrox legend

The Ibrox side have been strongly linked with a move for the Danish international winger.

It has been reported in Italy that Skov Olsen will make a decision on his future at Bologna this month with clubs, including Rangers, circling.

The 22-year-old is one of Denmark's brightest talents and was signed by the Serie A side for around €6million after a devastating season for Nordsjaelland in his homeland when he hit 26 goals from a wide position in the 2018/19 season.

Despite strong performances for his country, he hasn’t been able to replicate such form for Bologna, not helped by playing out of position.

Laudrup believes he is the ideal signing for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"Bologna have changed the system and are not playing to his strengths,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column. “Skov Olsen is having to play as a wing-back. He's not creating or scoring, but he's doing that for fun in a Denmark shirt with six goals in his last 15 games. More or less every time he plays, the fans are out of their seats, thinking: 'Something's going to happen now'.

"If you are looking for a hug the line player, a real creative force, then Skov Olsen ticks the boxes. I think he would be wonderful to watch in a system like Giovanni van Bronckhorst's.

"I'd see Rangers as a very good option for him if an opportunity were to arise. He's a crowd pleaser. But an effective one, too. He's not a type you see that often. Even on a short-term deal, he'd be able to do something and deliver for the team if played in the right areas.”

Rangers could be active in the January transfer window with new boss Van Bronckhorst looking to put his own stamp on the squad and the club could have upwards of £10million coming in from the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton.

The club have been linked with US international James Sands and Vitesse Arnhem defender Danilho Doekhi but they look set to miss out on midfielder Joey Veerman who could be heading to PSV.