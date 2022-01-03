Nathan Patterson: Medical at Everton as Rangers defender nears £16m Merseyside move

Nathan Patterson made his Scotland debut, played at a major tournament and also scored his first international goal last year. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old is expected to complete a move to Goodison Park within days and will net Rangers an upfront fee believed to be around £12m, potentially rising to £16m with add-ons.

Medical checks and then the final details of the deal will be thrashed out before a move to Rafa Benitez’s side is concluded for Patterson, who has played 25 times in two years since his first-team debut.

The right-back has impressed on his appearances for the Ibrox first-team, but found his match-time limited by the incredible form of James Tavernier. However he still made the breakthrough to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad last year, featuring in Euro 2020 and scoring his first international goal in a 2-0 away win over Moldova in World Cup qualifying.

Patterson's eight-figure fee will set a new record transfer receipt for Rangers, eclipsing the previous high of £9m recouped for another Scottish right-back – Alan Hutton – in 2008 when the defender moved to Tottenham.

Rangers are also in-line for further payments from Everton – even if Patterson hits the trigger points taking the transfer to the £16m-mark. A sell-on has also been negotiated which the Daily Record claims affected the agreed fee with Rangers due more now, and a smaller percentage later.

Everton have been tracking Patterson for months and made two moves for the defender in the summer transfer window but a £5m bid was “out of a joke book” according to Steven Gerrard who said the English Premier League side’s offers were “so far away it’s unreal”.