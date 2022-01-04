Rangers 'open talks' with US international with Nathan Patterson on cusp of £10m Everton transfer

James Sands is nearing a move to Rangers. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The Ibrox side have reportedly opened talks with New York City and MLS for the acquisition of the versatile 21-year-old.

Sands has just helped his side win their very first MLS Cup under the stewardship of former Celtic boss Ronny Deila. He was a key member of the squad. Capable of playing at centre-back, in midfield and right-back, he played 31 times.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Mail, progress is being made on the transfer with Rangers keen on a loan deal for the next 18 months.

Sands, who has seven caps for the USA, is a special player at New York City having become their first homegrown star.

Despite his involvement in the club's title win and having signed a five-year deal back in March, the club have been open to the fact they will “consider” any offers for him.

“I think, like all players, every player wants to test themselves at the highest level that he can,” sporting director David Lee told The Athletic recently.

"And if an opportunity arises that we think is right, that James thinks is right, then we’ll consider it. And that’s our commitment to James, and I think it’s the right thing in terms of players to ensure that we’re going to help meet their ambitions and career goals.”

Sands could become Rangers’ first signing after the sale of Nathan Patterson.

The right-back is on the verge of joining Everton for a fee reported to be between £10-£12million with add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Ibrox club are set to lose out on Dutch midfielder Joey Veerman.