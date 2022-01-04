Joey Veerman: €6m deal agreed for Rangers target as Euro giants steal a march

Joey Veerman has been linked with Rangers in the past. (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a transfer to Ibrox across the past year and he looks to finally be on the move.

However, the destination is Dutch giants PSV who look to have won the battle for the player.

According to reports in the Netherlands, a €6million fee which could rise has been agreed with Veerman’s club Heerenveen.

The Eredivisie side played hardball in the summer when Rangers, Italy's Atalanta and clubs in the player’s homeland were keen.

With a price tag of €10million-plus, Veerman grew frustrated and not being able to make the move having starred in the Dutch top-flight.

"I think the Italians made a very reasonable offer, but when I hear what Heerenveen are asking, it becomes a very difficult story," he said back in July. “€10-12m is crazy.

“The club say, ‘You still have a contract for three years. If it doesn't work out this year, we're going to enjoy you for another year and ask again next season’.

“I'm very sorry about that, because I'm ready for something else now.

“I'm having a good time in Heerenveen and I'm playing well, but I'm ready for a new challenge.

“The plan was to find it this summer, but I wonder if it will happen and I'm disappointed about that.”

Veerman has played 18 times in the Eredivisie this campaign and is one of the country’s most creative midfielders with only Dusan Tadic of Ajax to have been expected to create more goals.