Just over a year on from his appointment as Rangers head coach, Belgian boss Philippe Clement finds himself serious under-pressure at Ibrox after a catastrophic start to the new season.

Replacing Michael Beale in October 2023, the Belgian originally got a tune out of his squad upon arrival, dragging them back into a title race they had long looked to be out of.

However, an under-par end to their campaign left them eight points behind Celtic, while their Old Firm rivals dealt them another hammer when Adam Idah’s last minute goal condemned them to defeat in Scottish Cup final in May.

Sadly for Clement, things have not improved at all, with his Rangers side falling nine points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen after suffering 2-1 defeat to Jimmy Thelin’s side at Pittodrie on Wednesday. With the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Motherwell next up, many supporters and pundits believe a defeat would seal his fate.

Amongst the melee of criticism towards the Belgian, intense scrutiny has also been placed on Rangers summer transfers, with Sky Sports pundit and former Rangers striker Kris Boyd slamming the club’s recruitment following the loss to Aberdeen.

In total, there were there have been 12 players who came through the doors at Ibrox during Clement’s time as head coach - but who has offered Rangers the most?

Here we rank all 12 Rangers players signed by Clement from worst to best. Do you agree with our ratings?

1 . Clinton Nsiala Outside of pre-season, the summer signing from AC Milan hasn't featured for the first-team, and thus is not yet able to judged due to his lack of impact at the time of writing. n/a | SNS Group

2 . Liam Kelly Re-joined in the summer as back-up to regular number one Jack Butland. The ex-Motherwell stopper is yet to play a single minute for the club on his return to Ibrox. n/a | SNS Group

3 . Oscar Cortes Okay, so it isn't really his fault, but the Colombian winger has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch for Rangers. Originally signed on-loan almost a year ago, Cortes has featured in just eight league games for the club since his arrival. 4/10 | SNS Group