Almost a year on from his departure as Rangers head coach, Michael Beale has been discussing his time at Ibrox in depth on the Mindset For Sport podcast.

Sacked in October 2023, Beale’s stint as Gers boss was judged a disaster in the eyes of many supporters, with the 38-year-old head coach a full seven points behind rivals Celtic when he was sacked just two months into the new campaign. It was a complete contrast to his first spell at the club, he helped Rangers to their memorable 55th league title as the club’s first team coach under Steven Gerrard.

Much of his spell at the main man at Ibrox was blamed on his poor recruitment, with many of his big summer signings falling completely flat in a summer that produced more flops than successes. However, under new boss Philippe Clement, some of Beale’s purchases that have proven to be real steady additions.

In total, there were 11 players who came through the doors at Ibrox during the his reign, but who offered Rangers the most - and who offered next to nothing at all?

Here we rank each Rangers player signed by Beale from worst to best and ask - where are they now?

Sam Lammers What can you possibly say about the Dutchman's spell at Rangers that hasn't already been said? He will arguably go down as one of the club's worst transfers ever, and will be forever synonymous with Michael Beale's time at Ibrox. Thankfully, the club were able to recoup some money for him this summer. Signed by Eredivisie side FC Twente, he scored his first goal for his new club just eight minutes into his league debut.

Jose Cifuentes Saved only be Lammers' disastrous stint at the club from being labelled at Michael Beale's worst signing, the Ecuadorian midfielder's lack of impact was exacerbated by the hype surrounding his arrival. Didn't offer the Gers anything remotely close to what they needed at the time, and cost them £133k per league appearance before they realised the transfer was a mistake. Currently on loan at Aris Limassol, he appears to have no future at Ibrox.

Kieran Dowell The ex-Norwich City man has shown why he was brought to the club in small bursts, but has simply not been fit enough to contribute anywhere near what Rangers need at the moment. This one could change in time, as there's definitely technical ability there, but he is currently a fringe player. Appeared in just 14 league games for Rangers since his arrival.