Rangers’ win over St. Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup may not have been a classic by any means, though both players and fans alike will hope their touching moment together at the final whistle can spark their season into life.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland helped Philippe Clement’s side secure a comfortable passage to the quarter-finals. However, the performance was largely laboured as they toiled to break down a resolute Saints in the opening 45 minutes.

On the face of it, times are tough for Rangers at the moment. Any feelgood factor coming from a narrow win over Motherwell two Saturdays ago was shattered by a midweek Champions League qualifying defeat by Dynamo Kyiv. Fans are still locked out of their beloved Ibrox stadium due to construction work and the team are struggling to fire fully at their temporary Hampden Park home, so an unconvincing win over a side who battled relegation last season was never likely to change the mood around the club.

But when times are tough, you need those little moments of unity and strength in adversity. When the finale whistle blew on Saturday’s victory over St Johnstone, Rangers players linked arms to salute their loyal fans and took photos with those who have ‘followed on’. While some found it cringey, it could go some way to building some much-needed togetherness when the club needs it most.

Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery?

1 . Hello! Dujon Sterling says hello to a young Rangers supporter following the win over St Johnstone.

2 . Thank you Rangers show their appreciation to the fans following a tough few weeks.

3 . Nice to see you Young Gers ace Robbie Fraser shares a moment at the full-time whistle.