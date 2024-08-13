Rangers’ aspirations of reaching the Champions League were ended in cruel fashion at Hampden Park after they were defeated 2-0 at the national stadium by Dynamo Kyiv.
With the third-round qualifying tie delicately poised following the 1-1 draw in Lublin last week, Philippe Clement’s men held every chance in Glasgow against their Ukrainian counterparts, with the score goalless at the break. However, the complexion of the match changed when left-winger Jefte was dismissed for a second yellow card by referee Marco Guida when challenging for high ball with Oleksandr Karavaev. The decision was extremely harsh.
Up against it numerically, Rangers soldiered on before two goals in two minutes for the visitors killed the tie. Oleksandr Pikhalyonok drilled home on 82 minutes before fellow sub Nazar Voloshyn slammed the ball past Jack Butland 60 seconds later. Dynamo Kyiv will now face Austrian side Salzburg in the play-off round, while Rangers drop into the main stage of the Europa League.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their display at Ibrox.
1. Jack Butland
Took until 80 minutes for the goalkeeper to be tested, on the first occasion by a Taras Mykhavko effort. However, moments later he was unable to stop Oleksandr Pikhalyonok's skidding effort from nestling into the net. No chance with fellow sub's Nazar Voloshyn's second goal. A little untidy with the ball at his feet and almost punished for rushing out of box by Mykola Shaparenko's lob. This performance was unusual for him. 5 | SNS Group
2. James Tavernier
Flashed across some dangerous crosses in the first half, but was kept on his toes defensively by Dynamo Kyiv's bright left flank. Had to spend most of the second half on the back foot. 6 | SNS Group
3. John Souttar
The Scotland defender was solid as a rock, making a number of key interventions - the best being a goal-saving block to deny Vitaliy Buyalskyy scoring the opener. Can be pleased with his night's work. 7 | SNS Group
4. Robin Propper
The Dutchman looked far more assured than his debut last weekend against Motherwell. Had kept Dynamo Kyiv's attack in reasonable check until Jefte's red card. 6 | SNS Group