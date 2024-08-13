1 . Jack Butland

Took until 80 minutes for the goalkeeper to be tested, on the first occasion by a Taras Mykhavko effort. However, moments later he was unable to stop Oleksandr Pikhalyonok's skidding effort from nestling into the net. No chance with fellow sub's Nazar Voloshyn's second goal. A little untidy with the ball at his feet and almost punished for rushing out of box by Mykola Shaparenko's lob. This performance was unusual for him. 5 | SNS Group