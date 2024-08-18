The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding the Old Firm

Rangers lose out on striker

Rangers have missed out on the signing of Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani. The Kosovan international, who scored 18 goals in 29 matches for the Romanian side, has been linked with a move to Ibrox throughout the summer but a fee was never agreed. The 23-year-old has instead completed a £4.25million transfer to Sparta Prague, with Rapid, who are now managed by ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon, also gaining a 15 per cent sell-on fee. Rapid confirmed the move in a statement which read: "Unfortunately, the story of Albion Rrahmani has come to an end here. He is completing his medical and won't be a part of the squad for the match against Dinamo Bucharest. But we know he will certainly still be supporting the team."

Matt O'Riley pursuit dropped

Atalanta appear to have finally given up in their pursuit of Celtic's Matt O'Riley. The Italians failed with five bids for the midfielder culminating in a £21.5million offer plus add-ons being rejected this week. And the Serie A outfit now seem to have moved on to another target with reports in Italy claiming that they are close to completing the signing of Lazar Samardzic. La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Atalanta have reached a quick agreement with Udinese to sign the Serbian international midfielder for €20million plus €5m add-ons. The report claims that Atalanta decided to drop their interest in O’Riley after Celtic raised their asking to €30million plus add-ons.

Todd Cantwell latest

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted that he is relying on shipping players out in order to finance further additions to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline. One player he wants out the door is midfielder Todd Cantwell, who has been banished from the first-team squad after submitting a transfer request. And according to the latest reports from Turkey, one club could be set to offer the former Norwich playmaker an Ibrox escape rout. Yomrason Haber claim that Trabzonspor have renewed their interest in Cantwell and could look to team him up with former Rangers team-mates John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, who joined the Super Lig club following the expiry of their contracts earlier this summer.

Celtic target four additions