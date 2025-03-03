'I want to': 21 y/o goalkeeper hints at Scotland switch as 7-cap ace adds to Steve Clarke's injury worries
Chicago Fire’s American-born goalkeeper Chris Brady has lifted the lid on his international future after emerging as a potential option for Scotland head coach Steve Clarke.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper is currently the number one at Soldier Field, and has been capped by the USA at under-23 level. However, reports in America last month claimed the Naperville native and Scotland boss Clarke had been in contact after learning he was eligible to represent the Tartan Army.
The news has sparked rumours that he could potentially find himself in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Nations League playoff double-header against Greece later this month, alongside experienced duo Craig Gordon and Angus Gunn - a rumour which seems to have been given extra credence after Brady’s comments over the weekend.
“I just want to make a name for myself,” admitted Brady at the weekend. “I think that’s something I haven’t yet been able to do quite yet on the most senior international level. So I would say, going forward, that’s something I’m geared towards making an impact.”
“It’s extremely important to impress if you go to a national team camp and there’s close to no time to work on training. But yes, I want to showcase what I can do on the international stage in 2025. My confidence in my role of being a goalkeeper for a team that plays on a stage like this has definitely grown. I’m very open now - especially now - to new systems, new ideas and new coaches.”
Brady helped his side pick up their first points of the new season on Sunday as they drew 2-2 with DC United in their opening home game of the new campaign. Two goals from Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers looked to be enough to secure the victory for the Illinois outfit, only for substitute Jacob Murrell to score a jaw-dropping overheard kick to equalise in injury time.
Staying in the MLS, New York Red Bulls forward Lewis Morgan has been added to Scotland’s injury list their upcoming Nations League playoff games as the Tartan Army injury list continues to pile up. Clarke already has concerns over John Souttar, Ben Doak and Ryan Christie for the crucial two-legged clash, and now the ex-Celtic and St Mirren striker has emerged as a major doubt for the games.
The 28-year-old missed the Red Bulls’ 2-0 victory over Nashville at the weekend with a training ground injury, which head coach Sandro Schwarz believes could keep him out for up to three weeks, though he expressed hope that Morgan might return sooner. “It’s tough to lose a very important player for us,” Schwarz said. “Especially with his deep runs. We had this issue [Friday] pretty much after our training. I hope that Lewis is coming back the next two, three weeks. Maybe next Saturday. We will see.”
With Scotland’s first leg against Greece coming in just over two weeks in Athens, the news of Morgan’s injury will be a blow to Clarke, who is already without Lyndon Dykes due to a calf injury.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.