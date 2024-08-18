Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers spoke after the cup win over Hibs

Brendan Rodgers revealed surgery would cure Kyogo Furuhashi’s recurring shoulder problem but would then sideline the striker for four months.

Furuhashi was spared duty as Celtic defeated Hibs to set up a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie at home to Falkirk, with replacement Daizen Maeda scoring twice and new signing Adam Idah coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes.

Rodgers believes having those alternatives now allows him to rest Furuhashi from time to time but said any decision on whether to have an operation would be left to the player himself.

Kyogo Furuhashi missed Celtic's win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup after injuring his shoulder in the league match at Easter Road the previous weekend. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Celtic manager said: “He could have surgery but it takes him out for probably about four months. It’s only him that can decide that. Because you see a lot of times he gets through games fine. But then times he'll fall, maybe it'll be awkward and he has an irritation.

“He’s a 29-year-old man now so he'll understand what he wants to do. But he's managed it for a longer period, much longer than he's been at Celtic.”

Rodgers was pleased with Maeda’s contribution in a central role but believes the Japanese international remains more effective out wide.

He added: “I know Daizen can play as a striker. He's played in the World Cup as a striker, so he should be able to play for Celtic as a striker if you need him. The last time he played there for me, he scored a hat-trick in Yokohama and they were all fantastic goals.

“If you look at his instinct at the goals [today] - the first one getting to the first post to finish and then the run in behind to penetrate the space, which is what I always want in my strikers. So, I know that he can play there but his best position or his favourite position is on the side.”

Rodgers was also satisfied with the cup draw and a chance to be reunited with Falkirk manager John McGlynn.