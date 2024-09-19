The Scotland internationals moved to the EFL Championship outfit during the summer transfer window.

Scotland international Tommy Conway’s impressive start to life at new club Middlesbrough has came as no surprise to head coach Michael Carrick, with the former Manchester United man praising his ‘terrific’ early performances on Teesside.

The 22-year-old joined the EFL Championship outfit in a deal worth up to £5million in the summer and has enjoyed a goal scoring start to his time at the Riverside Stadium, bagging two goals in his first four appearances, including the opener in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

A late addition to Steve Clarke’s squad at the European Championships in the summer, Conway was deployed as a centre forward during his time at previous club Bristol City, but was impressive in the number 10 role for the promotion-chasing Teessiders at the weekend, drawing comparisons to 28-goal former Middlesbrough favourite and current Ajax star Chuba Akpom.

“Tommy is a good player and can adapt and play different roles,” explained Boro head coach Carrick. “I spoke to him about that as he signed. I was really pleased for him. It was a terrific finish and he took it really well. You could see his composure. It was one of them where, as he was going through, I always felt he would score. He had that composure about him and showed he can finish because he’s a goalscorer. He showed that there.

Scotland youngster Ben Doak also joined promotion chasing Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool. Cr: Getty Images. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"The way he’s getting into box from different positions and getting different shooting opportunities is good. He’s clever around that position. It doesn’t have to be that position, but it’s certainly one he can play. I thought he looked dangerous throughout and the more he plays it, the more he plays with the other lads, I’m sure he’ll get even better. It was a position we were trying to get him in to stretch their backline and get the space in behind. It worked well in that moment and a couple of other moments.”

The ex-Robins player wasn’t the only Scottish international to make the switch to Middlesbrough this summer, with the North East club adding exciting talent Ben Doak to their squad on deadline day, signing the 18-year-old Liverpool teen on a season-long loan. The former Celtic academy product has been tipped for a huge future in the game and recently made his international debut as a late substitute in the 3-2 Nations League defeat to Poland this month. After missing the bulk of last season with injury though, Carrick has called for fans to be patient with Doak this season ahead of Saturday’s derby clash with Sunderland.