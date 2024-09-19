It’s been an intriguing start to the new Scottish Premiership season, with the top and bottom of the division looking rather different to what most fans and pundits would have expected.

While Celtic’s impeccable start has them them expectedly top of the pile, Jimmy Thelin’s new look Aberdeen have been the Hoops’ biggest challengers this term, with the Dons winning all five of their opening games and sitting second only on goal difference. Rangers trail in third.

At the opposite end of the league, two of last season’s top four are propping the table up, with Hearts and Kilmarnock yet to win a game and in danger of facing a season of struggle.

There’s also been a number of outstanding performances the opening month of the campaign, including displays from several players who are not just based in Glasgow, with Aberdeen, Hibs and Motherwell stars all proving to be some of the league’s most statistically impressive players this term.

But who are the highest valued Scottish Premiership players outside of the Old Firm? These are the 13 players from the Scottish top flight with the biggest market value, outside of Celtic and Rangers, according to popular statistics website FotMob, ranked from 13 to 1.

1 . Beni Baningime - Hearts The Congolese midfielder has been one of the Jambos' most important players ever since his move from Everton in the summer of 2021. He has a market value of £731k. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dylan Levitt - Hibs Capped 16-times by Wales, Levitt began his career as a youth at Manchester United before finding his way to Leith via Dundee United. He has a market value price of £731k. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Barrie McKay - Hearts The Gorgie forward has had his injury problems over the last season, but is still highly valued on the Tynecastle terraces. His market value is priced at £740k. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales