Ex-Celtic, Rangers and Hibs bosses touted to land newly-created EFL vacancy

The ex-Celtic, Rangers and Hibs bosses are among the favourites to be appointed at the EFL club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two former Scottish Premiership bosses are in the running to be the next head coach at Stoke City after the EFL Championship club parted ways with Steven Schumacher this morning.

Schumacher’s departure comes in the wake of the Potters’ 1-0 defeat to Oxford United at the weekend and just nine months on from his own appointment, where he replaced former Hamilton boss Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium in December 2023. The club have stated the decision was made as they required a “change in direction”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke sporting director Jon Walters told the club website: “My role as sporting director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City. After ongoing discussions with (chairman) John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.”

The shock sacking of the ex-Plymouth Argyle boss has resulted in former Celtic and Hibs head coach Tony Mowbray being priced as low as 4/1 to replace the outgoing boss by one betting site. Former Rangers boss Michael Beale has also been linked with the role at the Potters, seven months on from his sacking at fellow EFL Championship club Sunderland. He is priced at 7/1.

Mowbray, who was forced to step down from his role as manager of Birmingham City last season due to a ‘serious illness’, recently admitted he is targeting a return to football. Speaking to Birmingham City's media team last week, the 60-year-old revealed he was feeling “great” and that he is “almost back to normal” after taking time away from management.