Predicted Scotland team vs Greece: How Steve Clarke could solve Kieran Tierney selection dilemma

How Scotland could line-up for Nations League play-off

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With several new and returning players, as well as injury absences to contend with, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has a selection dilemma on his hands for the Nations League play-off first leg against Greece.

It is four months since Clarke last selected a Scotland XI, and he will be forced into making at least two changes from the last-gasp 2-1 victory away to Poland in November which earned his team the chance to retain their Nations League A status providing they overcome the Greeks over two legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes have both been ruled out by injury, but replacing the attacking duo is not the only conundrum facing Clarke. He also has Kieran Tierney back available for the first time since Euro 2024 - arguably one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit - while Lewis Ferguson is another who has returned from a long injury lay-off.

Kieran Tierney (centre) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, on March 17, 2025. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Bologna captain ruptured his cruciate ligament ligament in April last year but is now back strutting his stuff in Serie A having starred in a 5-0 win over Lazio at the weekend. Figuring out where the former Aberdeen man fits into his Scotland midfield is a quandary Clarke has yet to resolve. Even Ryan Christie - a standout in the Premier League with Bournemouth - was left on the bench in Warsaw last time out, with John McGinn also benched for the earlier 1-0 win over Croatia.

Tierney, meanwhile, has found minutes harder to come by at Arsenal. With a pre-contract agreement in place that will see him return to Celtic in the summer, the left-back is down the pecking order at the Emirates.

He was, however, handed a rare start in the Champions League last week, with Mikel Arteta perhaps giving Clarke food for thought by deploying Tierney on the left wing in the last 16 clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tierney has played various positions for Scotland down the years. He had a spell at right-back under Gordon Strachan and has played mostly as left centre-back under Clarke as both managers attempted to solve the puzzle of how best to fit both he and Andy Robertson into the same starting 11.

Pushing Tierney into a forward role is, as yet, untested at international level. But his recent Arsenal display may have convinced Clarke to give the novel idea a try in Piraeus on Thursday night. His athleticism and ability to hit the byline certainly makes him suited to the role and he would appear the best option to provide natural width in the forward area of the pitch in the absence of Doak.

The alternative option - reverting to three at the back in order to accomodate Tierney - would feel like a regressive step given Scotland's improved performances since switching to a back four. They have exerted far more control in matches than they ever did while attempting to cover too much ground with too few bodies in midfield under the previous system.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) watches on during a training session at Lesser Hampden, Glasgow. Picture date: Monday March 17, 2025. | PA

Leaving a player such as Tierney on the bench due to lack of club minutes would also seem backward when Grant Hanley was picked to start throughout the Nations League campaign despite losing his place in the Norwich City side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which brings us to the 33-year-old centre-back. Hanley is an undoubted Clarke favourite - a tag he has justified at times and less so at others - but having made zero starts for Birmingham City in League One since his January move, it is becoming harder to fathom his selection ahead of a Scott McKenna who is playing week in, week out with Las Palmas in La Liga.

John Souttar is a shoo-in to partner one of those two with his performances for Rangers and Scotland this season among the best he has produced in his career to date. Anthony Ralston hasn't played much at Celtic but international experience will likely see him retain his starting right-back berth ahead of the uncapped Max Johnston of Strum Graz.

The midfield has worked well since the formation switch, with Billy Gilmour and Kenny McLean striking up a good understanding at the base with Scott McTominay and McGinn providing a threat in the more advanced roles. There is an argument that Christie or Ferguson should be in ahead of McLean given they are playing at a higher level than the English Championship but history tells us that Clarke rarely deviates from what has worked in the past.

Che Adams during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, on March 17, 2025. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Che Adams, who leads the line for Torino and is chasing down Denis Law's 64-year record for the number of goals scored by a Scot in a single Serie A season, would appear favourite to replace Dykes up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams has hit the back of the net nine times this season, most recently in the 2-2 draw at Parma earlier this month, leaving him one short of Law, who bagged ten goals in 27 appearances for the same club during the 1960-61 campaign in his sole season in Italy.

Adams also has six goals in 35 caps, making him the most experienced of the forward options available to Clarke, but Tommy Conway is having an excellent season with Middlesbrough while Ipswich striker George Hirst has not switched allegience from England to simply make up the numbers. You would expect one or both to feature at some point over the two legs with the teenage newcomers, Lennon Miller and James Wilson, likely to be giving a watch-and-learn brief after earning their first senior call-ups at the age of 18.