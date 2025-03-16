EPL forward receives maiden call-up

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hirst has received a belated first Scotland call-up for the Nations League play-off against Greece.

The Ipswich Town striker has been drafted in as a late addition to Steve Clarke's squad for the double-header after choosing to switch international allegience from England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hirst represented England at youth level but qualifies to represent Scotland through his grandfather. He was not included in the initial Scotland squad named last week to a "delay in the paperwork", which has now been ratified by Fifa.

George Hirst has been added to the Scotland squad for the Nations League play-off against Greece. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 26-year-old has been in good scoring form of late, netting his fourth goal of the season in Ipswich's 4-2 home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Saturday having also netted in front of the watching Scotland head coach in an FA Cup tie against the same opposition the previous week.

Hirst has had an unfortunate time with injury over the past 18 months. He missed two months of the season after suffering a knee injury in November, having also missed a large chunk of Ipswich's promotion campaign last term.

He joins forwards Che Adams, Tommy Conway, Kevin Nisbet and James Wilson in Clarke's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David Hirst, took to social media following confirmation of his maiden call-up, posting on X: "Can't wait to meet up with the boys."

Speaking last week during his squad annoucement, Clarke said: "George is somebody that we've had in mind for a few months. "I've watched him recently. He's a player that would help to give us more depth to that position."