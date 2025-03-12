Scotland international gets Champions League runout

Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney was brought out of cold storage after being handed a rare start for Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement to rejoin his boyhood club in the summer six years after departing in a £25million transfer to the Premier League giants.

The Scotland international has barely featured for the Gunners over the past 18 months, spending last season on loan at Real Sociedad then picking up a hamstring injury at Euro 2024 which saw him miss the opening months of the current campaign.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal is challenged by Adamo Nagalo of PSV Eindhoven during the UEFA Champions League last 16 clash at the Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Now back fit, Tierney has found first-team opportunities limited since agreeing a move back to Celtic with his only previous start coming in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace in December.

However, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta brought the soon-to-depart defender back into his starting line-up for the Champions League last 16 second leg clash against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates.

The North Londoners went into the tie with a 7-1 lead after completing a demolition job in the Netherlands last week, and Tierney was one of a number of changes made for the dead rubber return leg.

However, the Scot wasn't selected in his customary left-back position. Instead he was placed in an unfamiliar left wing role as part of a revamped front three alongside Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling.

Tierney completed 79 minutes on the park before being replaced by Gabriel Martinelli as the match ended in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal progressing to the quarter-finals 9-3 on aggregate.

Kieran Tierney (left) joins the celebrations as Oleksandr Zinchenko scores Arsenal's opener in the 2-2 draw with PSV at the Emirates. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

There was a momentary injury scare for Celtic fans when their returning hero was the victim of a heavy challenge from Ivan Perisic which sparked a furious reaction from Arsenal players and led TNT Sports commentator Lucy Ward to brand the tackle as "a little bit naughty", adding: "Tierney knew that he was coming and expected something but he's been absolutely clattered there."

Tierney limped away from the tackle but was able to continue with his performance singled out for praise from former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said: "Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into this team for the first time in many, many months. They both acquitted themselves very, very well."

The runout will be welcome news for Scotland head coach Steve Clarke who recalled Tierney into his squad alongside Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson for the upcoming Nations League play-off double-header against Greece.