As Fantasy Premier League sides are built up and down the UK, here are our top tips, bargain buys and how to play ahead of the 24/25 season.

Erling Haaland. Bukayo Saka. Mo Salah. The English Premier League is back this weekend after a three month break and with it, Fantasy Football teams are being assembled across the country.

It quite simply wouldn’t be a new season without a bit of Fantasy Football, would it? What is a new EPL season without checking out all the weekend scores in the hope you’ve taken the bragging rights between friends and family thanks to your superior football knowledge?

Are you looking to get your squad set up and want some tips and tricks for who to pick? Here is everything you need to know about Fantasy Premier League - including how to play.

How do I play Fantasy Premier League?

To begin with, head to the official website here. From there, you will be asked to log in if you have played before, or to register an account on the Premier League Fantasy Football website. Then you can build your squad and manage transfers throughout the season. You will receive points based on each player’s real-life performance throughout the EPL 24/25 campaign.

Fantasy Premier League budget and how to pick your squad

You will be able to choose a squad of 15 English Premier League player for for your squad in a range of formations. However, you must included two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards. You are allowed a maximum of three players per team, with each player given a specific price. Your initial budget for your squad is £100million. A full list of the rules are available here. The most important part? Picking a team name - click here for some examples if you’re struggling for a funny Fantasy Premier League team name.

5 must pick players for your Fantasy Premier League squad?

David Raya (Arsenal) - £5.5million

There are a number of good goalkeepers to choose from, such as Everton’s Jordan Pickford. He scored a FPL high 153 points last year, but we think North London number one Raya is a safer choice, with the Spanish stopper keeping most clean sheets in the 23/24 Premier League season with 16.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - £10.5million

You simply have to include him. Scored 22 goals and grabbed 11 assists for a Chelsea side that spent the bulk of the season flirting with mid-table. His goals help lift them to sixth and he continued his form into Euro 2024 for England. The ex-Manchester City academy product is in the form of his life and will almost certainly be in amongst the goals again next season. Costs quite a lot, but also scored more FPL points than any other player last year - comfortably.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - £9million

With Haaland priced at a gobsmacking £15million, the sensible man’s option as his main striker this year is England hero Watkins, who is priced a whopping £6million cheaper despite outscoring the Norwegian last season. With 19 goals and 13 assists at Villa Park last season, few defenders could get near him and, after his dream strike against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, he will enter the EPL season with even more confidence. Get him signed.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £6.5million

When it comes to choosing a player from the EPL champions, it would be easy to opt for Erling Haaland or Phil Foden. However, with the Portuguese international priced almost £3million cheaper than team mate Foden, we recommend putting him in your side. He was City’s third highest point scoring midfielder last with 141 points and was involved in 15 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side last year - his highest ever goal contribution tally.

Ben White (Arsenal) - £6.5million