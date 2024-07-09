‘He’s just a wee guy from Dunblane and how he has done that well is incredible’

Ewen Ferguson has admitted his latest DP World Tour triumph was inspired by watching Andy Murray’s emotional Wimbledon farewell tribute last week.

To mark Murray’s final appearance at the venue where he was crowned Wimbledon champion twice and also won an Olympic gold medal, a video was played on the Centre Court following his first-round exit from the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie.

Ferguson watched it during the BMW International Open in Munich and duly went on to claim his third title triumph on the DP World Tour on Sunday,

Ewen Ferguson smiles during one of the Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Ams at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“So many people,” replied Ferguson, speaking ahead of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, to being asked who’d been in touch toto offer congratulations.

“Loads of people who were playing for Scotland at the Euros. John McGinn just messaged me, I haven’t opened it yet, Scott McTominay. Obviously loads of Rangers players. It’s been brilliant.

“Jamie Murray and loads of tennis people, I like tennis a lot. I was watching the tribute video to Andy Murray and I had goosebumps, it was unbelievable. From growing up when Wimbledon’s been on it’s always been Andy Murray.

“He’s just a wee guy from Dunblane and how he has done that well is incredible. But it does make you think: ‘If he can do that…? He’s just a normal boy, we can all do that

“And he’s so calm with it all, he takes it all in his stride. I love him. Watching that tribute video at the weekend did actually make me think: ‘Come on., let’s do this’.”