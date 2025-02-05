Ex-Hearts man making a name for himself in England’s top flight

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Irving is emerging as a cult hero at West Ham after being seranaded by supporters during his first English Premier League start.

The former Hearts midfielder has made sporadic substitute appearances for the Hammers this season but was handed his maiden chance in the starting XI by new boss Graham Potter away to Chelsea on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham lost the match 2-1 but Irving's inclusion at Stamford Bridge has become a major talking point, particularly given the reception he received from the travelling fans.

Andy Irving of West Ham during his first Premier League start in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 24-year-old Scot was regaled with chants of "there's only one Andy Irving", and "Andy Irving you're the love of my life", while Chelsea and England forward Cole Palmer was subjected to, "you're just a s*** Andy Irving".

Irving has taken a road less travelled to the English top flight, leaving Hearts at the age of 21 four years ago to sign for German third tier side Türkgücü München, who went bust, before moving to Austrian Bundesliga side Klagenfurt. His performances with the latter impressed scouts from West Ham, who made their move on transfer deadline day in summer 2023, spending £1.6million to sign Irving on a three-year contract before immediately loaning him back to Klagenfurt.

After a standout season in the Austrian top flight, which included scoring a 22-minute hat-trick against RB Salzburg, Irving finally joined up with the Hammers for pre-season last summer. He now has nine EPL appearances under his belt including his first start, which he earned on the back of his efforts on the training field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His spirit and his application and I think his training performances have merited that start," said Potter, who replaced Julen Lopetegui as West Ham head coach last month. "Obviously, we lost Edson Álvarez quite late [to injury] so we had to adjust. I think the decision was clear for Andy because he's trained really well and I think it's important for the group to know that. I'm pleased with him."

West Ham's Andy Irving challenges Chelsea's Cole Palmer during his first Premier League start. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Irving justified his selection with an all-action display during his 77 minutes on the park which saw him play more passes than all but one of his outfield West Ham team-mates.

"To have my first start in the Premier League with West Ham, it's an amazing feeling," Irving told West Ham TV. “I'm just disappointed that it didn't go the way that I would have loved it to by taking three points, but I think on the whole it was a really good performance from the team, to be honest.

“I think since the Head Coach has come in, it's been brilliant. Anytime he or the staff have spoken with me, it's been really positive, and I think it's been like that with every player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day in training has been brilliant, really enjoyable, and I think I've been training well. I've been working really hard, and I feel that hard work is paying off at the moment, and I'm delighted with that."

A former Scotland Under-21, Irving has yet to be capped at senior level although he did receive his maiden call-up to Steve Clarke's squad for the Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal in October last year.

He never got on the park and was not selected for the subsequent November camp but if he continues to be given chances in the West Ham starting line-up than he will hard for Clarke to ignore when it comes to selecting his squad for the Nations League play-off against Greece in March.

Andy Irving (right) during a Scotland training session after receiving his maiden senior call-up last October. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It definitely takes time to adapt [to the Premier League], but I think I've had enough tasters of that so far this season to get a grip of it, and I feel that I handled it pretty well for 75 minutes just before I went off as I had a little knock," Irving added. “In terms of the intensity, it's mad to be honest, the intensity and the physical output that you have to put in, but I'm working like mad in the gym three or four times with Cal (fitness coach Callum Foster) a week to try and adapt to it. I'm just delighted with the opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the reception he received from the West Ham fans, Irving beamed: “I could hear it! It took me a second to realise that it was about me. It's brilliant, the support is great, and it definitely gives me and the team that extra boost. You see them at the end there, still in their numbers, applauding us off. The fans were absolutely brilliant."

Irving also revealed that his girflriend Zoe had shown faith in his hopes of making it in the EPL this season after applying for - and getting - a job as a teacher in east London.