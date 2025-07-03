Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash at age of 28 less than two weeks after wedding

Portuguese forward killed in road traffic accident alongside brother

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of 28 following a car crash in north-western Spain.

Jota was involved in a road traffic accident in Zamora alongside his brother Andre Silva, with both men killed in the tragedy.

In a statement, the emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region said: "The 112 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of 28. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire. 112 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident.

"From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene."

A Portuguese internationalist with 49 caps, Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and helped them win the English Premier League title last season.

Born in Porto, Jota started his senior career at Pacos de Ferreira and moved to Atletico Madrid in 2016. He spent two seasons in the Spanish capital before moving to his hometown club on loan and then Wolves, where he helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League. He earned a £40 million move to Liverpool in 2020.

Jota’s final match was as a substitute for Portugal in their Nations League final triumph over Spain last month.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso less than two weeks ago and the couple are reported to have three children.

His death was confirmed by the Portuguese Football Federation, who paid tribute to Jota in a moving statement.

Diogo Jota played for Portugal in last month's Nations League matches. | Getty Images

It read: “The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning in Spain.

“Much more than a fantastic player, who played almost 50 times for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players played respectively.

Minute’s silence requested for Diogo Jota

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence this Thursday, before our team's match against Spain in the Women's European Championship.

