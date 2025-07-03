Jota was killed in a car accident alongside his brother less than two weeks after wedding

The world of football is in mourning after the sudden and tragic news that Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of the 28.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a road traffic accident in north-western Spain, less than two weeks after the 49-capped player had got married. He leaves behind a wife a three children.

Jota played for Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto, Wolves and Liverpool and helped the Reds win the English Premier League title last season.

Jota’s death has been met with enormous emotion and sadness, with people across the sport and beyond paying tribute to him.

Liverpool forward Diego Jota has died at the age of 28. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool statement

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.

Portuguese football federation statement

“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning in Spain.

“Much more than a fantastic player, who played almost 50 times for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players played respectively.

Diogo Jota was capped 49 times for Portugal. | Getty Images

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence this Thursday, before our team's match against Spain in the Women's European Championship.

“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents an irreparable loss for Portuguese football and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

The Scottish Football Association

“We're hugely saddened to learn of Diogo Jota and André Silva's passing. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and everyone at @selecaoportugal and @LFC.

Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool player

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

Gary Neville, former Man Utd and England defender

“That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family.”

Robbie Fowler, former Liverpool striker

Diego Jota won the EPL title with Liverpool last season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“RIP Diogo 💔 Heartbreaking news , thoughts and prayers with all his family . Absolutely devastated for his wife and 3 beautiful children 💔”

David de Gea, Spain and Fiorentina goalkeeper

“Sometimes life is too cruel 🙏🏼💔”

Piers Morgan, broadcaster

“Desperately sad news coming out of Spain that Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota, 28, has died, along with his brother, in a car accident in Zamora. He only got married 2 weeks ago. Heart-breaking.”