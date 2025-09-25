How to watch Rangers v Genk

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers kick off their 2025/26 Europa League campaign when they welcome Belgian side Genk to Ibrox on Thursday night.

Russell Martin will hope to get off to a winning start in the competition as he looks to repair relations with a Rangers supporter base that wants him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The embattled head coach faced protests calling for him to be sacked before and during the 2-0 win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday after overseeing the club’s worst start to a league season in 47 years and crashing out of the Champions League with a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge.

A run of successive victories will be required to quell some of the anger that he been placed in Martin’s direction but he faces a difficult test against a Genk side who finished top of the Belgian table during the regular season last term, only to miss out on the title after collapsing in the championship round.

While Rangers dropped into the Europa League following their Champions League exit, Genk made it to the league phase courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate play-off round win over Lech Poznan. The visitors arrive in Glasgow having lost back-to-back home matches to Charleroi and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Rangers host Genk on matchday one of the 2025/26 Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Genk match details

The Europa League match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers v Genk TV channel

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Rangers v Genk live stream

Subscribers can watch the match via the discovery+ website and app.

Rangers v Genk team news

Rangers welcome midfielder Joe Rothwell back into the squad from injury but defender Max Aarons is suspended. Lyall Cameron is not expect to return until next week while Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Daan Heymans and Yira Collins Sor are both doubts to feature for the visitors, and Konstantinos Karetsas is ruled out with a back injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers v Genk referee and VAR

Uefa has appointed Slovenian official Matej Jug as the match referee. Jug will be assisted by Matej Zunic and Manuel Vidali, with Mihael Antic the fourth official. On VAR duties it will be Alen Borosak, and he will be assisted by Asmir Sagrkovic.