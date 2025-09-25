What channel is Rangers v Genk? TV and live stream details for Europa League opener
Rangers kick off their 2025/26 Europa League campaign when they welcome Belgian side Genk to Ibrox on Thursday night.
Russell Martin will hope to get off to a winning start in the competition as he looks to repair relations with a Rangers supporter base that wants him out.
The embattled head coach faced protests calling for him to be sacked before and during the 2-0 win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday after overseeing the club’s worst start to a league season in 47 years and crashing out of the Champions League with a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge.
A run of successive victories will be required to quell some of the anger that he been placed in Martin’s direction but he faces a difficult test against a Genk side who finished top of the Belgian table during the regular season last term, only to miss out on the title after collapsing in the championship round.
While Rangers dropped into the Europa League following their Champions League exit, Genk made it to the league phase courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate play-off round win over Lech Poznan. The visitors arrive in Glasgow having lost back-to-back home matches to Charleroi and Union Saint-Gilloise.
Rangers v Genk match details
The Europa League match takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.
Rangers v Genk TV channel
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Rangers v Genk live stream
Subscribers can watch the match via the discovery+ website and app.
Rangers v Genk team news
Rangers welcome midfielder Joe Rothwell back into the squad from injury but defender Max Aarons is suspended. Lyall Cameron is not expect to return until next week while Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo remain sidelined with long-term injuries.
Daan Heymans and Yira Collins Sor are both doubts to feature for the visitors, and Konstantinos Karetsas is ruled out with a back injury.
Rangers v Genk referee and VAR
Uefa has appointed Slovenian official Matej Jug as the match referee. Jug will be assisted by Matej Zunic and Manuel Vidali, with Mihael Antic the fourth official. On VAR duties it will be Alen Borosak, and he will be assisted by Asmir Sagrkovic.
Rangers 6/4, Draw 13/5, Genk 7/4 - via oddschecker.com.
