Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been handed a huge injury boost after it was revealed Kieran Tierney could be back in action sooner than expected.

Speaking to the Spanish media, Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil provided an injury update on several of his players ahead of the La Liga game with Las Palmas tomorrow, including the Scottish left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am optimistic,” said Alguacil. “I think if the three of them (Tierney, Martin Zubimendi and Hamari Traoré) evolve as we hope, maybe next week they will be able to join the team.”

Tierney has endured an injury hit campaign in Spain after joining the La Liga outfit on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal, though news of another injury setback last week dealt Clarke a major headache with the Scotland boss already sweating on the fitness of fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey and Grant Hanley.

The defender, who will almost certainly be on the plane to Germany next month if he can prove his fitness, has featured 17 times to the Spanish side who are currently sixth in the La Liga table.

Ruled out of Sociedad’s most recent game against Real Madrid, the ex-Celtic star was expected to be out for the remainder of the La Liga campaign. However, Sociedad boss Alguacil handed fans a huge boost with a positive injury update in his pre-game press conference this afternoon.