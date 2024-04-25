Kieran Tierney has handed Scotland another Euro 2024 selection worry after Real Socieded confirmed the defender has suffered a groin injury in training.

The club say the left-back, who is on a season-long loan from Arsenal, injured his right adductor longus muscle on Wednesday. He has been ruled out of Friday’s La Liga fixture against Real Madrid and it is uncertain whether he will play again before the end of the season with a “gradual” return planned and no firm timeline set.

The 26-year-old has endured another injury-hit campaign and his latest setback will be of major concern to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke with the tournament opener against hosts Germany now just 49 days away.

Scotland's Kieran Tierney has emerged as an injury doubt for Euro 2024. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A Real Socieded statement explained: “Kieran Tierney suffered an injury to the right long adductor muscle during yesterday’s training. He has begun to be treated through physiotherapy. The return to usual activity will be gradual and will depend on the characteristics of the injury and the clinical evolution.”

Scotland are already facing a number of injury concerns ahead of the tournament in Germany with right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson both major doubts as they bid to recover from hamstring injuries in time. Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has been ruled out with an ACL rupture while Grant Hanley, Ryan Jack, Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour and Jacob Brown are all currently sidelined by various knocks.

Clarke will name his provisional squad next month ahead of the final warm-up friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland at the start of June. He will keep his fingers crossed that Tierney recovers in plenty time with the former Celtic man crucial to the formation Scotland play as a driving force from left centre-back.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong says he has not given up hope of earning a call-up to Scotland squad for Euro 2024 after revealing he has held talks with Ireland. Armstrong has been one of the top performers in the country this season with six goals and 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership while creating 78 chances across 33 games for the Rugby Park side as they chase a European spot.

There have been calls for Clarke to include the 26-year-old with UEFA set to increase squad sizes from 23 to 26 players. Armstrong, who has not been capped since Under-16 level, believes he could offer a different option if selected.

"I played for Scotland when I was younger and I've not been involved since but it is an ambition of mine," said Armstrong. "It's a very talented squad and they've got some big players, but I feel like I could bring something different to the squad if I was involved.

"I don't feel there's many like me out there that can offer something that I can offer. You never know. I would absolutely love it. I've not had any conversations with Scotland. I've had a couple of conversations with people in the Irish set-up because I qualify for that as well.

