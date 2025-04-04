Scotland outclassed as Germany flex their muscle in Dundee and Nations League reality bites

Germany's Lea Schuller (R) scores to make it 4-0 against Scotland at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Visitors take control early at Tannadice and never look back

Scotland’s struggles continued in their Women’s Nations League Group A1 campaign with a 4-0 home defeat to Germany.

Michael McArdle’s side got off to a nightmare start in Dundee when Germany’s Elisa Senss scored inside the first minute to set the tone for a one-sided affair.

After Sophie Howard’s own goal put the visitors 2-0 up at the break, Cora Zicai and Lea Schuller scored within three minutes of each other just before the hour to seal Germany’s victory and leave Scotland rooted to the foot of the table.

Scotland, who have now lost three on the spin, could hardly have made a worse start against a Germany side looking to remain ahead of the Netherlands at the top of the standings.

An early short corner eventually made its way to Senss on the edge of the area and she rocketed an unstoppable effort into the top left corner of the net to stun the hosts at Tannadice.

Scotland’s troubles increased in the 21st minute when Howard put through her own net, and Germany made it 3-0 in the 57th minute when they took advantage of some sloppy play by Caroline Weir for Zicai to fire in off the post.

