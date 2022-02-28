Why Jim Goodwin can get the best out of Aberdeen star Matty Kennedy - and why winger is claiming the goal

Many of the press pack had assumed the winger was the scorer but some outlets had given it to United defender Ryan Edwards.

Kennedy hadn’t even taken his seat when he squashed any idea of it being an own goal. He said his attempt after Vicente Besuijen’s shot had been saved by Benjamin Siegrist was going in therefore he was “taking it”.

It was the 27-year-old’s first goal in over a year. January 2021’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers to be precise. Good luck to anyone trying to take it off him.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin and winger Matty Kennedy. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The strike is just his third for the club since moving from St Johnstone. The Northern Irishman is yet to come alive in a red shirt but the footballing gods may well have presented him with the ideal manager to get the best out of him.

If not for a back injury in the summer, Kennedy may well have been wearing the black and white stripes of St Mirren. New Dons boss Jim Goodwin was keen to take the winger to Paisley.

The player's positive impression in training after recovering from the injury ensured former boss Stephen Glass and the club didn't allow him to leave in January. Now Goodwin has the man he wanted a number of months ago.

"He’s been brilliant,” Kennedy said. “I had a meeting with him during the week and he said what he wants from me. He said ‘I know it is going to take me a while to get you fit but just keep working hard and the fitness will come’.

Kennedy celebrates the equalising goal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"My legs blew up in the second half but it’s another game under my belt.

“When the manager thinks highly of you it gives you confidence to play to your best ability and show what I can do as an attacking player.”

‘To be positive’

Kennedy was part of a front three, alongside Christian Ramirez and Besuijen, which was more dangerous, more threatening. On another day Aberdeen would have walked away with all three points.

“Me, Christian and Vinny were told by the gaffer to be positive," he said. “Every time you get the ball, take your man on and I feel like we did that, especially the first half, and created a lot of chances.

“Conceding a goal in the first few minutes it’s not ideal. I think you can see the character of the boys to get back into the game.

“The gaffer wants me at the back post more. We get told from a young age to shoot across the goal and a lot of times it does end up in the back post area for tap-ins.”

Kennedy also revealed the players were buoyed by the presence of Sir Alex Ferguson having missed the statue unveiling due to training.

"All the boys were watching it on the TV,” he said. “The manager touched on it quite a few times before the game so it did give the boys a lift.

"It was good having Sir Alex there and it did spur us on and the fans as well who got behind us.”