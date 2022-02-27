Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin gives injury update ahead of Hearts clash as he speaks on Covid 'issues' and Scott Brown

Goodwin was only able to name five substitutes for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United at a sold-out Pittodrie.

Aberdeen were missing the likes of Scott Brown, Jonny Hayes, Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Ross McCrorie through a mixture of injuries and Covid.

Despite the missing stars, the Dons were the better side and should have picked up all three points going by chances created.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"No different to anyone else out there,” Goodwin said regarding Covid-19 absentees.

“There’s been one or two issues. It is what it is, I’m certainly not going to name names or anything like that."

One player who could return for the trip to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday is Brown.

“We’re hoping to have a couple back in midweek,” Goodwin said.

“We’ll try to bring Broony back as well.

"In fairness to Scott he wanted to give himself every chance of being available. He’s only 70, 80 per cent and I didn't think it was fair on him to put pressure on him to be on the bench.

"We could have stuck him on after 20 minutes and he breaks down after 15. It would be no good to anyone.

"Such is the character of Scott that he wants to be a part of it, he knows we are up against it, he’s a big player for us.