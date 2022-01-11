Matty Kennedy set to remain at Aberdeen despite interest, encouraging Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine updates

The 27-year-old has yet to play this season due to a back injury with his last outing a brief substitute appearance in a 2-1 win at Livingston in May.

Having failed to shine last campaign, it appeared he could be on the way out of Pittodrie in the summer with St Mirren keen on a loan deal for the Northern Ireland international.

Due to an ongoing back complaint, however, the deal didn't happen.

Matty Kennedy last played for Aberdeen in May. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The club were able to get to the bottom of the issue with a scan revealing a small bone break in his spine which, bar two appearances on the substitute bench in the Europe Conference League qualifiers, has kept him out so far this season.

Kennedy is now fully fit and has impressed the coaching staff in training ahead of the second half of the season.

The attacker will be treated like a new signing and, despite interest from clubs, The Scotsman understands he will remain at Aberdeen for the second half of the campaign where he will add competition in the final third.

Since moving from St Johnstone in January 2020, the Dons fans have only seen his quality in flashes. Kennedy has scored twice in 47 appearances having hit 12 in 62 matches for the Perth Saints.

Aberdeen's Mikey Devlin has had injury issues since 2020. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The player was at his best for St Johnstone playing on the left or as a central attacking midfielder. Due to a change in formation under Derek McInnes, he found himself playing as a wing-back at times.

Devlin and Considine

Kennedy isn’t the only player who could be like a new signing for Glass, with Mikey Devlin back training after a small plate in his foot had to be removed after seeing a specialist last month.

The defender, who has three caps for Scotland, hasn’t played since December 2020 due to injury and is on a short-term deal at Pittodrie until the end of January, but has shown encouraging signs and is highly-thought of by the management team.

Andy Considine has been out since August. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Speaking last month, Glass said: “I think we will have a decision to make by the end of January.

“The fact we have stayed loyal to Mikey knowing there was going to be a potential issue points to the fact we like him around.

“I would like the opportunity to have Mikey in and around our team. If Mikey is capable of doing it I think he will be a great addition for us.

“It’s the reason we have done what we have done for him.”

Meanwhile, club legend Andy Considine is on course to return to action in March.

The Scotland international suffered a serious ACL knee injury against Qarabag in European qualification back in August.

There was a fear it would keep the 34-year-old out for the vast majority of the season but he provided an update last month of him returning to the training pitch as his rehab continued.