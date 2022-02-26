How Vicente Besuijen announced himself as an Aberdeen player in Dundee United draw as Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated

The following afternoon, as well as being another chance to celebrate the managerial great, was also meant to be Jim Goodwin’s day. The new manager’s first outing at a sold-out Pittodrie having led the team in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell. The beginning of another new era in the Granite City.

Yet, more than anything, it turned out to be the day when Vicente Besuijen announced himself as an Aberdeen player.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colombian-born Dutch youth international was effervescent in the Dons’ 1-1 draw with Dundee United. He may not have scored. He may not have directly set up a goal but he injected something into Aberdeen’s game which has been missing for most of the season. Fun.

Vicente Besuijen was a constant threat for Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Early in the first half the ball looked like it was going out for a throw-in until the winger intervened with a cheeky flick to find a team-mate. Moments later he persuaded a cross-field ball into the inside of foot with the delicate touch of someone catching an egg without it breaking.

But it was when he faced up the Dundee United defence a gaggle of excitement rose around Pittodrie, like an expectant and crazed crowd waiting on a 90s boyband to arrive.

He had a huge hand in the opening goal. He tore down the right after Kevin McDonald had lost the ball in midfield. His stinging shot was brilliantly saved by Benjamin Siegrist before Matty Kennedy bundled in the rebound with the help of Ryan Edwards.

Right after, Besuijen was once again involved. This time playing in Funso Ojo to set up Christian Ramirez. The American uncharastically blazed over.

Aberdeen fans paid tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 20-year-old was guilty of doing similarly after fine work from Adam Montgomery and Kennedy down the left.

Even despite that, he was the bright attacking spark that Aberdeen have required and he has threatened since joining in January.

The area of concern

Equally, there are still areas which will concern new boss Goodwin. Aberdeen are on a run of ten league games without a clean sheet.

United were allowed to take an early lead through a penalty from Marc McNulty after David Bates unnecessarily held onto and tugged Ian Harkes as he ran away from goal.

United fans exalted and taunted Ferguson asking him what the score was having given him a warm applause when he was introduced before the game.

However, it was a case of the same story for the visitors. They never looked like building on that early lead as the game progressed. Joe Lewis wasn't tested in the same manner as Siegrist was with the exception of a speculative Ross Graham effort.

Encouragingly for Aberdeen and Goodwin, it was the home side who were pushing and pushing and the most likely to score the winner.

Siegrist was called into action on three or four occasions but it kept coming back to Besuijen. The winger was close to grabbing that elusive winner with a low shot past the far post before setting up Teddy Jenks with a positive run and cross.

The Dons may not have won on a big day at Pittodrie but they may well have found a new attacking inspiration.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1): Lewis; McLennan (McGeouch 67’), Gallagher, Bates, Montgomery (Ruth 90’); Ferguson, Barron, Ojo; Besuijen, Kennedy (Jenks 77’), Ramirez.

Dundee United (3-5-2): Siegrist; Edwards, Graham, Mulgrew; Smith, McDonald (Freeman 87’), Levitt (Butcher 41’), Harkes, Niskanen; McNulty, Watt (Clark 76’).