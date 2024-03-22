Here are the 10 highest paid England internationals in 2024. Cr. Getty ImagesHere are the 10 highest paid England internationals in 2024. Cr. Getty Images
Who is the richest England footballer in 2024? The top 10 highest paid Euro 2024 Three Lions stars - from Jude Bellingham to Harry Kane

Here are the top 10 highest paid England international footballers. Including Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:29 GMT

With just under three months until the start of Euro 2024, countries across the globe are gearing up for the tournament in Germany with their first pre-tournament warm up friendlies.

For Gareth Southgate's England, the Three Lions will head to the tournament as one of the big favourites with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all holding the potential to take England somewhere they have never been before.

And with England sporting talent up there with the best in the world, the salary of many Three Lions squad members has swollen. High talent often brings big fortunes.

But who is the highest paid England international footballer in 2024? Here are the 10 current of former English internationals with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

The Real Madrid superstar is one of the highest paid players in the world with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58.

1. Jude Bellingham

The Real Madrid superstar is one of the highest paid players in the world with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58. Photo: Naomi Baker

The Three Lions captain earned a big wage rise with his move to Bayern Munich are earns a reported £343,656.43 per week.

2. Harry Kane

The Three Lions captain earned a big wage rise with his move to Bayern Munich are earns a reported £343,656.43 per week. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

One of the highest paid players at Manchester United, he earns a reported £300,000 weekly

3. Marcus Rashford

One of the highest paid players at Manchester United, he earns a reported £300,000 weekly Photo: Stu Forster

The Manchester City defender earns a a big wage at the Premier League with a reported £250,000 weekly salary.

4. John Stones

The Manchester City defender earns a a big wage at the Premier League with a reported £250,000 weekly salary. Photo: Shaun Botterill

