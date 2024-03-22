With just under three months until the start of Euro 2024, countries across the globe are gearing up for the tournament in Germany with their first pre-tournament warm up friendlies.

For Gareth Southgate's England, the Three Lions will head to the tournament as one of the big favourites with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka all holding the potential to take England somewhere they have never been before.

And with England sporting talent up there with the best in the world, the salary of many Three Lions squad members has swollen. High talent often brings big fortunes.

But who is the highest paid England international footballer in 2024? Here are the 10 current of former English internationals with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

1 . Jude Bellingham The Real Madrid superstar is one of the highest paid players in the world with a reported weekly salary of £343,718.58.

2 . Harry Kane The Three Lions captain earned a big wage rise with his move to Bayern Munich are earns a reported £343,656.43 per week.

3 . Marcus Rashford One of the highest paid players at Manchester United, he earns a reported £300,000 weekly