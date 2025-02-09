Scott McTominay scores again for Napoli but Scotland star's joy wiped out by surprise Serie A result

Serie A leaders could have lead cut after frustrating draw

Scott McTominay scored his seventh goal of the season but the Scotland internationalist’s exploits were not enough to give Napoli all three points in their Serie A match with Udinese.

McTominay has become a firm favourite with the Napoli fans since his £25 million move from Manchester United last summer and he continued his excellent form by opening the scoring in Sunday night’s match with Udinese, rising highest to head home a corner kick from Matteo Politano on 37 minutes.

However, the league leaders were unable to hold on to their lead for very long, with Udinese levelling three minutes later through their Dutch midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

Scott McTominay bagged his seventh goal for Napoli. | Getty Images

Napoli dominated the second half with 63 per cent possession, but could not find a second goal as tenth-placed Udinese stayed firm and took a surprise point away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

McTominay played the full match for Napoli, while his fellow Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour came off the bench for Stanislas Lobotka in the 81st minute.

As a consequence of the draw against Udinese, Napoli moved four points clear of Internazionale at the summit of Serie A, but the defending champions play their game in hand on Monday night at home to Fiorentina, who defeated them 3-0 on Thursday evening in Florence.

Third-placed Atalanta are now just five points adrift of Napoli in the title race after they were convincing 5-0 victors away at Verona on Saturday afternoon, with Italy internationalist Mateo Retegui scoring four goals.

Napoli are next in action when they travel to Rome to take on fourth-placed Lazio - a team who defeated Gli Azzurri twice in December across Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Che Adams played the full match for Torino against Genoa. | Getty Images

Elsewhere in Italy over the weekend, Scotland striker Che Adams played the full 90 minutes as Torino drew 1-1 with Genoa, while Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson was booked as Empoli lost 2-0 at home to AC Milan. Another Scotland internationalist in Lewis Ferguson missed out again for Bologna due to injury as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Lecce.