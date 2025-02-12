‘Brilliant’: Celtic ready for 28-goal machine who is out to complete Glasgow set

Celtic boss knows just how dangerous Kane can be - a repeat of Leipzig is required

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers referred to Bayern Munich as “footballing royalty” as he spoke on the eve of Celtic’s huge Champions League play-off against the German giants.

Within their richly-assembled squad is a Harry – although it would be unfair to label him a prince. No, Harry Kane is a king among strikers, one of the best in world football. His figures speak for themselves: 28 goals in 28 games this term for a Bayern side who are on course to reclaim the Bundesliga title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 31 years old, Kane is in his second season in German football. He moved to Bayern to win trophies after always being the bridesmaid at Tottenham Hotspur, yet in the 2023/24 campaign the Bavarians flunked on all three fronts. This time it feels different under new head coach Vincent Kompany, who is getting a better tune out of this group of players than his predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane arrives at the Glasgow team hotel and poses with some fans. | SNS Group

Kane is the focal attacking point for Bayern, flanked by an array of dangerous support acts. Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane offer threat and ammunition behind the England captain.

This will be Kane’s fourth visit to Glasgow and he is out to complete the set. He netted twice for England at Hampden and once for Spurs in a friendly against Rangers at Ibrox. He got a look at his surroundings as Bayern Munich, who have not been at Celtic Park since the 2016/17 season, arrived at the stadium for media duties last night.

When these two last met in Glasgow, Bayern won 2-1 in a Champions League group-stage encounter. Current Celtic captain Callum McGregor was on the scoresheet that night, while Rodgers was the manager. This will be the first time in 12 years that Celtic are in the knockout round of Europe’s premier competition, a testament to their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers says his goal is to keep the tie alive heading to Germany on Tuesday night. A fervent Celtic Park crowd will no doubt try to roar them over the finishing line. Celtic have already faced Bundesliga opposition this season on Scottish soil and put in one of their most impressive performances, defeating RB Leipzig 3-1. It was a victory that made them believe progress was achievable, only a month on from losing 7-1 away in Germany to Borussia Dortmund.

A huge admirer of Kane, Rodgers knows that keeping the England captain quiet will go a long way to defining the tie. That task is set to be handed to Cameron Carter-Vickers, a former team-mate of Kane’s at Spurs. Rodgers himself knows how good the striker is, having witnessed him first hand in the English Premier League.

“Oh, he's absolutely brilliant,” Rodgers said when asked about Kane. “Obviously, I've known Harry for a long time and come across him many times. Harry's actually one of those ones that until you're stood on the side of the pitch and you face him, you actually only then really, really see his level.

“I know as a young player, he came through the system at Tottenham. It wasn't easy for him at the beginning. He had lots of loans getting out to clubs and didn't quite work out. And then he was given the opportunity by Tim Sherwood at Tottenham. Tim had belief in him and had worked with him as a young player. Once he got into the team his development just improved from that.

Jota and Yang Hjun-jun train ahead of Celtic's date with the German giants. | SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And you look at him now, he's a world-class player. But he's changed his game a wee bit as well in the last number of years, where he's on the move more, dropping short, you see his passing, you see his abilities. But he's also tough. He's a tough boy as well, Harry.

“I can't speak highly enough of him. I think he was absolutely brilliant at Tottenham, showed the same for England and he’s gone out to Bayern and you just need to look at his goals record. A fantastic player and a good guy. We know that.”

Knowledge is one thing, power is another. Bayern are a raging juggernaut domestically, sitting eight points clear of nearest challengers Bayer Leverkusen, who dethroned them last term. Not many teams have managed to stop Kane and Co this season. It is on the continent where they have struggled the most, losing away to Aston Villa, Feyenoord and Barcelona in the main phase of the Champions League and forcing the need for a play-off.

Rodgers wants to do to Bayern what Celtic did to RB Leipzig back on fireworks night. “We'll certainly have to get to the same level of that,” admitted Rodgers. “When I look at everything, we played the game technically and tactically at a really high level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mindset was also really good in the game, so having started well and then actually going behind in the game, how we responded, I was impressed by that.”

“The big steps we've made this season have been in the physical demands of the game, because at this level, it's absolutely critical. That pleased me, because the pressing that we did, if you think of the second goal, it's one of the best goals that we've scored since we've been here.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers chats with Nicolas Kuhn. | SNS Group

“Why? Because it shows that mentality, it shows a real project and a real positivity to step inside the pressure and win the ball. So yeah, the game was really good, and we will have to get to those levels again.”

This is what Celtic have craved for, a Champions League knockout assignment against one of Europe’s glitterati. Not since Italian cracks Juventus visited in 2013 has such a prestigious tie taken place at Parkhead. Nevertheless, there is little expectation for Rodgers and Co to progress into the last 16. “I don’t think it’s [this match] a gauge,” Rodgers added. “I think we’ve already shown progress this season before we kick a ball on Wednesday night.”