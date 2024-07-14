When will the next European Championship take place? Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know ahead the next European Championships, including dates and hosts.

The climax to Euro 2024 is now just hours away as England and Spain get ready to clash in order to be crowned champions of Europe at Berlin’s Olympiastadion this evening.

One of the best attended tournaments in memory, Germany has welcomed both Scotland, England and a host of other nations to their biggest cities as part of the summer feast of football - and now many football fanatics are already looking ahead to their next European Championship adventure.

Unlike many previous tournaments, the Euro 2024 competition was held in just one country this year as opposed to being split across different countries, which has happened in four of the last seven editions of the tournament. But where will the next tournament take place, and which stadiums are the games going to be played at?

When is the next Euros?

With the European Championship hosted every four years, the next Euros will take place in the summer of 2028. Typically held in July, the full confirmed dates are set to be announced by the end of 2026. However, the official UEFA website has said they are projected to be 9 June to 9 July 2028.

How many teams will be in Euro 2028?

While the European Championship was expanded in 2016, there are no plans to expand the competition any further for the 2028 edition. This means the usual 24 teams will qualify for the tournament, although there is no confirmation which host nations will qualify automatically for the next tournament as yet.

Where will the next Euros be held? Euro 2028 hosts and stadiums

After a month long stint in Germany for this summer’s tournament, the next European Championships will take place much closer to home with the 2028 edition hosted by the United Kingdom and Ireland. The United Kingdom won a bidding process for the tournament after several potential hosts withdrew their application to host, including a joint bid from Spain and Portugal.

The UEFA Euro 2028 tournament will feature games in all four British nations — England, Wales, Northern Ireland and, of course Scotland. There are also games set to take place in the Republic of Ireland.

It will be the third time a major tournament has been held in the UK, with England hosting the 1966 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 1996, while the European Championships in 2020 (held in 2021 due to Covid-19) saw games hosted in London and Glasgow.

What stadiums will host Euro 2028?