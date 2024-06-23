The Tartan Army have given their team tremendous backing over the course of the tournament with an estimated 200,000 supporters making the trip to Germany.

No Scotland, no party is their mantra with even the 5-1 defeat to the hosts in the opening match failing to dampen the spirit among the travelling fanbase.

Their spine-tingling rendition of Flower of Scotland before the Switzerland match earned widespread praise and they were rewarded for their backing with an improved Scotland performance that earned a 1-1 draw.

Now they will hope that Steve Clarke’s men can create history by defeating Hungary to all but guarantee a place in the knock-out stages of a major finals for the first time in history.

Here are 33 photos of the Scotland fans in Stuttgart.

1 . A young Scotland fan in Stuttgart.

2 . Scotland and Germany fans in Stuttgart.

3 . Scotland fans in Stuttgart.