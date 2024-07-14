After their last minute 2-1 win against Netherlands, Gareth Southgate’s England are on the cusp of Euros glory as they clash with Spain in the final of UEFA Euro 2024 this Sunday.

Losing on penalties in the last tournament, England have reached the final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time in their history - and their second successive European Championship final. However, they face an in-form Spanish side that have won every game at the tournament and made the final themselves with an impressive 2-1 win over France on Tuesday.

Ollie Watkins was the hero for the Three Lions on Wednesday as he blasted home the winning goal against the Dutch in the final seconds of the game, and fans heading to the German capital this weekend will hope the side can produce a similar display and finally break England’s long wait for a trophy.

But which 11 players tasked with putting England’s name on the trophy this weekend? Does Watkins start over Harry Kane after his memorable strike? Will Luke Shaw start the game after coming on at half time vs Netherlands? Does Southgate stick with a back three?

The Scotsman has predicted how we think England will line up, with lots of different options for Southgate surrounding his selection ahead of the clash. Do you agree with our line up?

GK: Jordan Pickford He is England's number one and will continue in goal for the final barring any last-minute injuries.

RCB: Kyle Walker The defender is England's most experienced and can play in multiple different formations. We think Southgate keeps his back three and Walker remains on the right-hand side of it.

CB: John Stones The Manchester City stopper has been a key player for England at this tournament and is almost guaranteed to start in the middle of a back three.