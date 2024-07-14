Euro 2024 is over as last night’s final in Berlin saw the tournament’s most impressive team, Spain, deservedly win the tournament thanks to a 2-1 win over England.

Beginning exactly one month ago with Germany vs Scotland, 24 nations was whittled down to two as Spain lifted a historic fourth European Championship trophy.

It has been an intriguing tournament that has resulted in defensive excellence rewarded over offensive flair. While French superstars such as Kylian Mbappe entered the tournament with big expectations, it has been teenage sensations such as Lamine Yamal and veteran pro Pepe that have shone on the big stage - a number of other ‘lesser’ known players have stood up when it matters for their nations in Germany too.

While the official Euro 2024 team of the tournament hasn’t yet been revealed, here are the XI players who would be included as per popular statistics website FotMob playing ratings using a 4-3-3 formation.

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili The standout goalkeeper at Euro 2024 was the Georgia number one. Played just four games but made an astonishing 30 saves. Has an average rating of 7.48.

RB - Joshua Kimmich The German right-back was well ahead of his competitors with an average rating of 7.82 - the highest ranking for a defender in the tournament.

CB - Pepe The best centre-back at the Euros? Step forward 41-year-old Portugal legend Pepe. Rolling back the years, the Porto defender had an average rating of 7.71.