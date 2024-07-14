Euro 2024 is over as last night’s final in Berlin saw the tournament’s most impressive team, Spain, deservedly win the tournament thanks to a 2-1 win over England.
Beginning exactly one month ago with Germany vs Scotland, 24 nations was whittled down to two as Spain lifted a historic fourth European Championship trophy.
It has been an intriguing tournament that has resulted in defensive excellence rewarded over offensive flair. While French superstars such as Kylian Mbappe entered the tournament with big expectations, it has been teenage sensations such as Lamine Yamal and veteran pro Pepe that have shone on the big stage - a number of other ‘lesser’ known players have stood up when it matters for their nations in Germany too.
While the official Euro 2024 team of the tournament hasn’t yet been revealed, here are the XI players who would be included as per popular statistics website FotMob playing ratings using a 4-3-3 formation.