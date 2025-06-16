Everything you need to know about the Women’s Euro 2025, including start date, fixtures and host

The latest edition of the Women’s European Championships is now just hours away from beginning, and anticipation is high amongst the women’s football community.

Hot on the heels of the hugely successful 2022 Euros in England, this year’s edition of the competition is on course to break attendance records for the tournament with more than 550,000 tickets sold, with home nations such as England and Wales hoping for more success on the biggest stage.

Looking to tune into this year’s tournament, or maybe even head to this summer’s Euros? Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Euros 2025:

Alessio Russo will be a key player for the England Lionesses at the Women’s Euros. | Getty Images

Women’s Euro dates - when does the Women’s Euro 2025 start?

This summer’s tournament will be the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, and is scheduled to begin on Wednesday 2 July at 2pm UK time with Iceland vs Finland. Host nation Switzerland then face Norway on the same evening, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time.

The Women’s Euro will conclude on Sunday 27 July, when the final of the tournament will take place.

Who is hosting the Women’s Euro 2025?

This summer’s tournament will be held in the host country of Switzerland. There are eight stadiums being used to host fixtures, with stadiums in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zürich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun scheduled to host the games. It will be the first time the country has hosted the games, with previous tournaments taking place in England (twice), Netherlands, Sweden (twice), Norway (twice), Italy, Germany, Denmark,

The final of the Women’s European Championship will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the home of Swiss champions FC Basel.

Are Scotland in the Women’s Euros 2025?

No, Scotland did not qualify for the tournament after losing to Finland in their Women’s Euro 2025 playoff qualifier in December 2024. While the Tartan Army drew 0-0 in the first-leg, they suffered a 2-0 defeat in Helsinki in the second-leg of the tie. The defeat saw head coach Pedro Martinez Losa sacked and replaced with former Matilda’s assistant Melissa Andreatta in April of this year.

Caroline Weir (L) vies with Emma Koivisto of Finland as Scotland crash out of Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying in Helsinki. Cr: AP. | AP

Which nations are at the Women’s Euros 2025?

In total, there are 16 nations, split into four groups, taking part in this year’s Women’s European Championships.

Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Women’s Euro dates - England Lionesses fixture list

The Lionesses have been drawn in Group D of the Women's Euros 2025, and their fixture list is as follows:

July 5, 2025: France vs England (8pm UK time, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich)

France vs England (8pm UK time, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich) July 9, 2025: England vs Netherlands (5pm UK time, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich)

England vs Netherlands (5pm UK time, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich) July 13, 2025: England vs Wales (8pm UK time, Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen)

Women’s Euro dates - Wales fixture list

Wales fixture list